  Kriti Sanon's Top 6 Sexy Looks That Will Leave You Breathless

Kriti Sanon’s Top 6 Sexy Looks That Will Leave You Breathless

Kriti Sanon never fails to look like the main character wherever she goes! She knows how to make bold fashion choices and look like a diva. Her first look from Cocktail 2 have been revealed recently. Here are her Top 6 sexy looks including her latest Cocktail 2 look:

By: Last Updated: September 15, 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Google News
Cocktail 2 Look
Cocktail 2 Look

In this look, Kriti is wearing a white deep neck top with micro shorts showing off her toned legs. She kept it effortlessly sexy with minimal accessories.

Bold Shimmery Outfit
Bold Shimmery Outfit

It is a body-hugging fit emphasizing her curves, making her look glamorous and sexy. The outfit is catching the light beautifully.

Red Jumpsuit look
Red Jumpsuit look

In this look, Kriti wore a vibrant red jumpsuit with a short bottom for a daring edge. The matching gloves add a statement to the look. She looks like a real baddie here!

Kriti Sanon in Red Mini Dress
Kriti Sanon in Red Mini Dress

She is wearing a fitted red mini dress, looking sexy yet elegant. The high-neck is balancing boldness with glamor. The sleek hair bun gives a polished finish to the whole look.

Yellow Co-Ord Set
Yellow Co-Ord Set

Kriti wore a beautiful bright yellow co-ord set giving summery and flirty vibes. The long skirt with a high slit maintains grace with boldness.

Brown Outfit Look
Brown Outfit Look

She is wearing a brown outfit with focus on her long, smooth legs. She looks effortlessly sexy with a relaxed vibe.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

