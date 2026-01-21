LIVE TV
  From Cops To Queens: Indian OTT Shows That Showcase Strong Women Taking Charge And Leading The Storylines

Indian OTT platforms are increasingly showcasing women in powerful lead roles. These shows highlight female protagonists who display strength, resilience, and leadership, moving beyond traditional stereotypes. They offer compelling stories that combine emotion, ambition, and empowerment.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 21, 2026 16:06:31 IST
Delhi Crime
Delhi Crime follows a female police officer handling one of India’s toughest cases. The series highlights emotional strength, ethical leadership, and resilience, showing how women balance justice, responsibility, and humanity under pressure.

Dahan
Dahan features a female IAS officer who challenges superstition and fear with logic, bravery, and integrity. The show demonstrates how women can confront societal norms while protecting people and standing firm in rational thought.

Mai
Mai tells the story of a mother pushed to extreme circumstances. Her journey from vulnerability to quiet strength and determination showcases how grief can be transformed into fearless action when a woman takes control.

Aarya
Aarya centers on a woman stepping into a dangerous world to protect her family. The series breaks stereotypes by portraying a nurturing mother who also becomes a strategic and authoritative leader.

Bombay Begums
Bombay Begums follows multiple women navigating ambition, love, career, and societal expectations. Each character reflects a unique struggle, offering a bold look at modern Indian womanhood in both personal and professional spaces.

Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only.

