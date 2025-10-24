From Dairy Milk to Fevicol: Best Piyush Pandey Ads That Took Every Indian Back to Childhood

Veteran advertising executive Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70. The Padma Shri recipient was credited with some of India’s most iconic and popular campaigns. Panday became a household name in the industry and inspired generations of young creators. His demise marks the end of an era in Indian advertising, leaving behind a legacy of relatable stories deeply rooted in everyday Indian life and emotions. Let’s take a look at Piyush Pandey Ads that took every Indian back to their childhood.