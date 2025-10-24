From Dairy Milk to Fevicol: Best Piyush Pandey Ads That Took Every Indian Back to Childhood
Veteran advertising executive Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70. The Padma Shri recipient was credited with some of India’s most iconic and popular campaigns. Panday became a household name in the industry and inspired generations of young creators. His demise marks the end of an era in Indian advertising, leaving behind a legacy of relatable stories deeply rooted in everyday Indian life and emotions. Let’s take a look at Piyush Pandey Ads that took every Indian back to their childhood.
Cadbury Dairy Milk- “Kuch Khaas Hai Hum Sabhi Mein”
Piyush Pandey wrote the Cadbury Dairy Milk campaign, showing a children’s chocolate into something adults would enjoy.
Fevicol- “Dum Laga ke Haisha”
Fevicol was one of his legendary works with the tag line “Dum Laga ke Haisha”.
Asian Paints- “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”
Piyush Pandey’s Ads, like Asian Paint “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”, make home decoration emotional and aspirational.
Ponds- “Googly Woogly Woosh”
Piyush Pandey’s ad for the skincare brand, Ponds- “Googly Woogly Woosh” became an instant classic for its cute, catchy jingle and heart-melting visuals.
Bharatiya Janata Party- “Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar”
Piyush Pandey wrote the famous slogan for the 2014 general election campaign for the BJP, “ Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar.”