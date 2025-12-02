From Denmark To Singapore: 10 Nations Where Corruption Practically Doesn’t Exist
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) places in order 180 countries and areas the public sector corruption as it is perceived by the population. Its scores come from Transparency International, where 0 represents a highly corrupt country and 100 a very clean one. Thus, the CPI becomes the most important worldwide measure of public sector corruption.
Denmark
Consistently ranked #1 globally, known for highly transparent governance and minimal bureaucratic friction. Public trust in state institutions is exceptionally high, with strong legal safeguards against misuse of office.
Finland
Maintains a very low level of public-sector corruption due to robust rule of law and an independent judiciary. High public-sector transparency is reinforced by an engaged and vigilant civil society.
Singapore
The top-ranked country in Asia, achieving a clean score through high government salaries and strict anti-graft laws enforced by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau. Its governance model prioritizes clean, efficient administration.
New Zealand
Features a high degree of transparency, strong democratic institutions, and effective enforcement of anti-corruption measures. The public sector operates with a high level of integrity and accountability.
Luxembourg
Benefits from a small, affluent economy and a stable political system with a strong institutional framework. Possesses a solid legal system and high levels of government effectiveness and regulatory quality.
Norway
Possesses a culture of openness and integrity, supported by a free press and comprehensive access to information laws. Features a robust democratic system and strong checks and balances on power.
Switzerland
Known for political stability, a decentralized system of governance, and strong financial regulation. High integrity is sustained by direct democracy tools and an established tradition of judicial independence.
Sweden
Maintains strong levels of public trust in government and has a long tradition of open public administration. Anti-corruption efforts are buttressed by strong enforcement and freedom of the press.
Netherlands
Characterized by a strong emphasis on the rule of law and a culture of institutional transparency and accountability. The public sector is generally regarded as highly professional and resistant to administrative corruption.
Australia
Features strong democratic institutions and an active civil society that scrutinizes government activity. Recent efforts have focused on enhancing integrity mechanisms to address declining scores in previous years.