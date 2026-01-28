LIVE TV
akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates
  • From Dhurandhar to Daldal: Friday OTT Releases (January 30, 2026) | What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5

From Dhurandhar to Daldal: Friday OTT Releases (January 30, 2026) | What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5

Your weekend watchlist just got LOADED as major OTT platforms drop fresh titles this Friday. From crime thrillers to spy dramas, there’s something for every mood. Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and ZEE5 are all bringing new releases at once! If you love dark plots and shocking twists, you’re in for a treat.

Published By: Published: January 28, 2026 17:01:19 IST
OTT Releases This Friday- 30 January 2026
1/7
From Dhurandhar to Daldal: Friday OTT Releases (January 30, 2026) | What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5

OTT Releases This Friday- 30 January 2026

Here's a list of the top 5 OTT releases on 30 January, 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and ZEE5.

Dhurandhar: Where to Watch on OTT
2/7

Dhurandhar: Where to Watch on OTT

Dhurandhar will be available on Netflix. It is a drama with tense plot involving undercover infiltration and international crime syndicates.

Daldal: Where to Watch on OTT
3/7

Daldal: Where to Watch on OTT

It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. It is a psychological thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar as a newly appointed Mumbai Crime Branch DCP tackling a deadly serial killer's trail.

Sarvam Maya: Where to Watch on OTT
4/7

Sarvam Maya: Where to Watch on OTT

It will be available on Jio Hotstar. It is a Malayalam supernatural comedy featuring Nivin Pauly as a reluctant musician drawn into a world of spirits and family tradition.

Devkhel: Where to Watch on OTT
5/7

Devkhel: Where to Watch on OTT

It will be available on ZEE5. It is a psychological crime thriller in Marathi following Inspector Vishwas Saranjame as he probes mysterious deaths during a festival.

Miracle: The Boys of '80: Where to Watch on OTT
6/7

Miracle: The Boys of '80: Where to Watch on OTT

It will be available on Netflix. It is a sports documentary chronicling the legendary 1980 US Olympic hockey team's "Miracle on Ice," complete with rare footage and interviews.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

