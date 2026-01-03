From dhurandhar To Gully Boy: 7 Must Watch Ranveer Singh Blockbuster Films That Defined His Bollywood Career
Ranveer Singh is one of the most powerful and energetic actors in Bollywood. He is known for strong performances intense roles and box office success. From romantic dramas to action thrillers Ranveer Singh has delivered many blockbuster films. Here are 7 Ranveer Singh blockbuster movies you must watch.
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is one of the most awaited Ranveer Singh films. It is an action thriller where he appears in a serious and intense role. The film promises powerful action strong storytelling and a new avatar of Ranveer Singh. Dhurandhar is expected to be a major blockbuster.
Bajirao Mastani
Bajirao Mastani is one of the biggest films of Ranveer Singh’s career. He played the role of Peshwa Bajirao with great intensity and emotion. His acting dialogue delivery and screen presence were highly praised. The film became a massive blockbuster and is still loved by audiences.
Padmaavat
In Padmaavat Ranveer Singh played the role of Alauddin Khilji. His powerful and fearless performance shocked and impressed everyone. The character was dark strong and unforgettable. This film was a huge box office success and one of the most talked about movies of the year.
Simmba
Simmba showed Ranveer Singh in a full mass entertainer role. He played a bold and entertaining police officer. The film had action comedy and strong dialogues. Simmba became one of the biggest commercial hits of his career.
Gully Boy
Gully Boy is a story of a young boy who dreams of becoming a rapper. Ranveer Singh played Murad with honesty and depth. His performance felt real and emotional. The film received love from critics and audiences and became a modern classic.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Dil Dhadakne Do showed a different side of Ranveer Singh. He played a rich but emotional young man dealing with family pressure. His role felt relatable and natural. The film was appreciated for its story performances and music.
83
In 83 Ranveer Singh played the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev. He transformed himself completely for the role. His dedication and performance inspired many viewers. The film celebrated India’s historic World Cup win and received strong audience support.
Disclaimer
Movie details mentioned here are based on reports and public sources. Information may change over time.