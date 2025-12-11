LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove airstrike rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Dil Chahta Hai to Humraaz: Akshaye Khanna’s Most Powerful Roles in Bollywood

From Dil Chahta Hai to Humraaz: Akshaye Khanna’s Most Powerful Roles in Bollywood

Explore Akshaye Khanna’s most powerful roles in Bollywood, from Dil Chahta Hai to Humraaz, and discover his iconic performances that defined his versatile acting career.

By: Last Updated: December 11, 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dil Chahta Hai (2001) – Sameer
1/7

Dil Chahta Hai (2001) – Sameer

Sameer is a deeply romantic character portrayed by Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai. He beautifully expressed Sameer as a young and passionate man who struggles with love, friendship, and maturity.

Humraaz (2002) – Raj Singhania
2/7

Humraaz (2002) – Raj Singhania

Humraaz is a romantic thriller; Raj Singhania, played by Akshaye Khanna, is an ambitious, deceitful, and greedy man. Akshaye used a very subtle delivery to make Raj a compelling character; viewers remained interested in Raj's story throughout the film.

Taal (1999) – Vikrant Kapoor
3/7

Taal (1999) – Vikrant Kapoor

Akshaye Khanna portrayed Vikrant Kapoor as a successful music producer in Taal but was torn between his career and his love life; Vikrant showed Akshaye's versatility as a young actor.

Gandhi, My Father (2007) – Harilal Gandhi
4/7

Gandhi, My Father (2007) – Harilal Gandhi

In Gandhi, My Father, Akshaye Khanna gave an emotionally charged performance as Harilal. He was able to express what Harilal and his father Mahatma Gandhi endured because of their conflict and pain within their family.

Race (2008) – Rajiv Singh
5/7

Race (2008) – Rajiv Singh

In Race, Akshaye played Rajiv Singh - a cunning and strategic character whose many betrayals were suspenseful; showcasing Akshaye's ability to portray extreme tension believably.

Section 375 (2019) – Prashant Mehra
6/7

Section 375 (2019) – Prashant Mehra

As Prashant Mehra, an ethics conflicted defence lawyer, Akshaye explored ethical dilemmas and courtroom intensity through his subtle, restrained, realistic performance; and it has become the most critically acclaimed role for Akshaye Khanna in many recent years.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All movie details and descriptions are based on publicly available information and media sources.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS