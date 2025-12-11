From Dil Chahta Hai to Humraaz: Akshaye Khanna’s Most Powerful Roles in Bollywood
Explore Akshaye Khanna’s most powerful roles in Bollywood, from Dil Chahta Hai to Humraaz, and discover his iconic performances that defined his versatile acting career.
Dil Chahta Hai (2001) – Sameer
Sameer is a deeply romantic character portrayed by Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai. He beautifully expressed Sameer as a young and passionate man who struggles with love, friendship, and maturity.
Humraaz (2002) – Raj Singhania
Humraaz is a romantic thriller; Raj Singhania, played by Akshaye Khanna, is an ambitious, deceitful, and greedy man. Akshaye used a very subtle delivery to make Raj a compelling character; viewers remained interested in Raj's story throughout the film.
Taal (1999) – Vikrant Kapoor
Akshaye Khanna portrayed Vikrant Kapoor as a successful music producer in Taal but was torn between his career and his love life; Vikrant showed Akshaye's versatility as a young actor.
Gandhi, My Father (2007) – Harilal Gandhi
In Gandhi, My Father, Akshaye Khanna gave an emotionally charged performance as Harilal. He was able to express what Harilal and his father Mahatma Gandhi endured because of their conflict and pain within their family.
Race (2008) – Rajiv Singh
In Race, Akshaye played Rajiv Singh - a cunning and strategic character whose many betrayals were suspenseful; showcasing Akshaye's ability to portray extreme tension believably.
Section 375 (2019) – Prashant Mehra
As Prashant Mehra, an ethics conflicted defence lawyer, Akshaye explored ethical dilemmas and courtroom intensity through his subtle, restrained, realistic performance; and it has become the most critically acclaimed role for Akshaye Khanna in many recent years.
Disclaimer
This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All movie details and descriptions are based on publicly available information and media sources.