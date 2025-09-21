From Doubt To Boom: Adani Shares Rally After SEBI Verdict- Here Is Why Adani Stocks Are In Headline
Adani Group Stocks Rally After SEBI Clearance: A Photo Gallery
The Adani Group is back in the spotlight after a major relief from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). With the Hindenburg allegations officially dismissed, Adani stocks witnessed a massive rally, boosting market sentiment and Gautam Adani’s net worth. From trading floors to investor reactions, this photo gallery captures key moments from the stock surge. Dive in to see how a single regulatory decision changed the momentum for one of India’s biggest business empires. Let’s take a closer look at the visuals behind this dramatic market comeback.
Why is Adani stocks in healine today
Why is the stock always in headline?
Disclosure norms or market manipulation.
SEBI Clearance
The clearance sparked From SENI a big stock market rally, Adani shares jumped sharply, restoring some investor confidence.
Goodwill
As the name of the company already ahs a upward histroy, the investor sentiments always stay hugh.
Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, and other group firms led the gains.
Adani Stock In Market
The market cap of Adani stocks rose by about ₹69,000 crore in one session following this development.
Investors
Although Investors are always interested, but today is Because of the “clean chit” from SEBI, investors are watching closely, it’s seen as a turning point after a period of sharp losses.