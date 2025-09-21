LIVE TV
  From Doubt To Boom: Adani Shares Rally After SEBI Verdict- Here Is Why Adani Stocks Are In Headline

From Doubt To Boom: Adani Shares Rally After SEBI Verdict- Here Is Why Adani Stocks Are In Headline

Adani Group Stocks Rally After SEBI Clearance: A Photo Gallery

The Adani Group is back in the spotlight after a major relief from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). With the Hindenburg allegations officially dismissed, Adani stocks witnessed a massive rally, boosting market sentiment and Gautam Adani’s net worth. From trading floors to investor reactions, this photo gallery captures key moments from the stock surge. Dive in to see how a single regulatory decision changed the momentum for one of India’s biggest business empires. Let’s take a closer look at the visuals behind this dramatic market comeback.

Why is Adani stocks in healine today 

(Disclaimer: All information provided here is based on publicly available sources and data. No confidential or insider information has been used. )

By: Last Updated: September 21, 2025 | 5:52 AM IST
Adani
1/5

Why is the stock always in headline?

Disclosure norms or market manipulation.

adani
2/5

SEBI Clearance

The clearance sparked From SENI a big stock market rally, Adani shares jumped sharply, restoring some investor confidence.

Goodwill
3/5

Goodwill

As the name of the company already ahs a upward histroy, the investor sentiments always stay hugh.
Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, and other group firms led the gains.

Adani Stock In Market
4/5

Adani Stock In Market

The market cap of Adani stocks rose by about ₹69,000 crore in one session following this development.

Investors
5/5

Investors

Although Investors are always interested, but today is Because of the “clean chit” from SEBI, investors are watching closely, it’s seen as a turning point after a period of sharp losses.

