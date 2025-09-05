LIVE TV
  • From Dubai to Istanbul: Cities That Host the Most Magical Eid Celebrations

Eid is celebrated with grandeur across the globe, but some cities stand out for their unique traditions, dazzling festivities, and spiritual essence. From Dubai’s lavish gatherings to Istanbul’s soulful prayers, discover the best destinations where Eid comes alive. These cities showcase a perfect blend of culture, community, and celebration, making them must-visit spots for an unforgettable Eid experience.

By: Last Updated: September 5, 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Dubai’s Spectacular Eid Festivities
Dubai shines in Eid with Burj Khalifa fireworks, cultural shows and seasonal markets.

Abu Dhabi’s Grand Mosque Celebrations
Sheikh Zayed Mosque hosts amazing Eid prayers, followed by large family feasts and music concerts.

Istanbul’s Ottoman Eid Traditions
Istanbul shares its Ottoman heritage with Eid amid vibrantly colored bazaars, beautiful lit mosques, and energetic street celebrations.

Cairo’s Colorful Eid Processions
Eid in Cairo is colorful with the huge crowds at Al-Azhar Mosque, processions and gorgeous traditional sweet feasts.

Kuala Lumpur’s National Mosque Celebrations
Kuala Lumpur celebrates Eid with prayers at the National Mosque, cultural festivals, bustling food bazaars and fireworks.

Marrakech’s Lively Eid bazaar
Marrakech blooms for Eid with its vibrant bazaar, traditional music, communal prayers and wonderful Moroccan food.

Disclaimer
This photo gallery highlights global Eid celebrations for informational purposes only. Travel experiences may vary, and readers are encouraged to check local guidelines, restrictions, and cultural practices before planning their trips.

