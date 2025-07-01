Live Tv
  • From Dull to Dazzling: 5 Secrets for Gorgeous Hair

From Dull to Dazzling: 5 Secrets for Gorgeous Hair

Maintaining healthy hair requires a mix of proper care and a balanced lifestyle. Regular oiling, using mild shampoo, conditioning after every wash, minimizing heat styling, and eating a nutrient-rich diet can keep your hair strong, shiny, and damage-free. Consistency in these habits ensures long-term hair health and natural beauty.

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
From Dull to Dazzling: 5 Secrets for Gorgeous Hair - Gallery Image
1/5

Regular Oiling:

Massage your scalp with coconut, almond, or argan oil at least once a week to nourish roots and improve blood circulation.

From Dull to Dazzling: 5 Secrets for Gorgeous Hair - Gallery Image
2/5

Use Mild Shampoo:

Choose sulfate-free shampoos to gently cleanse without stripping natural oils, keeping your scalp balanced and healthy.

From Dull to Dazzling: 5 Secrets for Gorgeous Hair - Gallery Image
3/5

Eat a Balanced Diet:

Include protein-rich foods, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, and E in your meals to promote strong, shiny hair from within.

From Dull to Dazzling: 5 Secrets for Gorgeous Hair - Gallery Image
4/5

Limit Heat Styling:

Avoid excessive use of straighteners, curlers, or blow dryers. Always apply a heat protectant if styling is necessary.

From Dull to Dazzling: 5 Secrets for Gorgeous Hair - Gallery Image
5/5

Condition After Every Wash:

Use a good conditioner to lock in moisture, reduce frizz, and prevent breakage, especially on dry or colored hair.

From Dull to Dazzling: 5 Secrets for Gorgeous Hair - Gallery Image

