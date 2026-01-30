LIVE TV
  From Dum Laga Ke Haisha To Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Bhumi Pednekar's Top 5 Must Watch Movies That Changed Bollywood's Female Lead Game

From Dum Laga Ke Haisha To Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Bhumi Pednekar’s Top 5 Must Watch Movies That Changed Bollywood’s Female Lead Game

Bhumi Pednekar is one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses known for choosing strong content driven roles. From socially relevant films to intense dramas she has consistently impressed audiences with her transformation and fearless performances. Here are the top 5 Bhumi Pednekar movies that are a must watch for every cinema lover.

Published By: Published: January 30, 2026 16:56:45 IST
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
1/6
From Dum Laga Ke Haisha To Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Bhumi Pednekar’s Top 5 Must Watch Movies That Changed Bollywood’s Female Lead Game

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi Pednekar made a stunning debut with this film portraying an overweight bride with confidence and realism. Her performance broke beauty stereotypes and won her critical acclaim along with a Filmfare Award.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha
2/6
(Picture Credits: Instagram)

Toilet Ek Prem Katha

In this socially impactful film Bhumi played a strong rural woman who stands up for dignity and sanitation. Her role added emotional depth and realism making the film both entertaining and meaningful.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
3/6
(Picture Credits: Instagram)

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Bhumi delivered a refreshing performance in this romantic comedy that addressed intimacy issues with humor and sensitivity. Her natural acting and chemistry made the film highly relatable.

Badhaai Do
4/6
(Picture Credits: Instagram)

Badhaai Do

In this progressive drama Bhumi portrayed a lesbian character with honesty and grace. The film tackled modern relationships and social pressure while showcasing her bold choice of roles.

Bhakshak
5/6
.

Bhakshak

One of her most intense performances Bhumi Pednekar impressed audiences by playing a determined journalist fighting a powerful system. The film highlighted her ability to carry serious and hard-hitting narratives.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This list is based on popularity critical response and audience appreciation. Movie preferences may vary from viewer to viewer.

