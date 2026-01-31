From Film Screenings To Epstein Files: How Indian Filmmaker Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email | Here Is The Full Context

The release of newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files by the United States Department of Justice has triggered global attention as several well known names appear in the documents. Among them is Mira Nair the acclaimed filmmaker and mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Reports clarify that her name appears in an old email related to a social event with no allegation or criminal implication. Here is a clear breakdown of what the documents reveal and what they do not.