  • From Forests to River Islands: 8 Indian Eco-Tourism Spots That Redefine Travel

From Forests to River Islands: 8 Indian Eco-Tourism Spots That Redefine Travel

 India is home to eco-paradises that offer unforgettable travel experiences while protecting nature. From lush forests to peaceful villages, these eco-tourism spots are perfect for mindful explorers and sustainability lovers.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
From Forests to River Islands: 8 Indian Eco-Tourism Spots That Redefine Travel - Gallery Image
1/7

Thenmala, Kerala – India’s First Eco-Tourism Destination

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Thenmala is India’s pioneering eco-tourism hub. With tree-top accommodations, nature trails, and a musical fountain in the woods, this hidden gem offers relaxation with a green heart. It’s where Kerala’s magic meets sustainability.

From Forests to River Islands: 8 Indian Eco-Tourism Spots That Redefine Travel - Gallery Image
2/7

Majuli, Assam – The Largest River Island in the World

Floating on the Brahmaputra River, Majuli is not only stunning but also a model of eco-living. Home to Vaishnavite monasteries, vibrant art, and organic farming, this island promotes slow, mindful travel rooted in Assamese culture.

From Forests to River Islands: 8 Indian Eco-Tourism Spots That Redefine Travel - Gallery Image
3/7

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh – Desert Beauty with a Soul

Rugged and remote, Spiti is a cold desert that’s become a quiet champion of eco-tourism. With solar-powered homestays, plastic-free zones, and community-led initiatives, Spiti proves high-altitude travel can be both raw and responsible.

From Forests to River Islands: 8 Indian Eco-Tourism Spots That Redefine Travel - Gallery Image
4/7

Coorg, Karnataka – The Scotland of India

Coorg offers more than misty hills, it’s also a hotspot for eco-conscious getaways. Choose from plantation stays, organic farms, and guided nature treks to experience the biodiversity of the Western Ghats, one leaf at a time.

From Forests to River Islands: 8 Indian Eco-Tourism Spots That Redefine Travel - Gallery Image
5/7

Sundarbans, West Bengal – Land of the Royal Bengal Tiger

Home to one of the world’s largest mangrove forests, the Sundarbans is a fragile ecosystem teeming with wildlife. Eco-lodges and guided boat safaris promote conservation while giving travelers a close look at this wild, watery wonderland.

From Forests to River Islands: 8 Indian Eco-Tourism Spots That Redefine Travel - Gallery Image
6/7

Chilika Lake, Odisha – Asia’s Largest Brackish Water Lagoon

A biodiversity hotspot, Chilika Lake is home to migratory birds, the endangered Irrawaddy dolphin, and a thriving fishing community. Eco-tourism here focuses on bird watching, boating, and local livelihoods all in harmony with nature.

From Forests to River Islands: 8 Indian Eco-Tourism Spots That Redefine Travel - Gallery Image
7/7

Khonoma, Nagaland – India’s First Green Village

Khonoma is a warrior village turned green warrior itself. Known for its zero-waste practices, community conservation, and rich Angami heritage, Khonoma welcomes visitors with a commitment to protecting its forests and traditions.

From Forests to River Islands: 8 Indian Eco-Tourism Spots That Redefine Travel - Gallery Image

