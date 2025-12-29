From Friendship To Forever: A Look At Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Love Story In Pictures
Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok: Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok has drawn attention for its understated charm and heartfelt warmth. What began as a long-standing friendship gradually blossomed into a love marriage, strengthened by close family bonds. Their intimate engagement and Saaniya’s easy rapport with the Tendulkar family have only added to the admiration surrounding their story.
Here’s a closer look at their journey together-
From Friendship To Forever
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s relationship began as a simple friendship. With families already close, their bond grew naturally over the years, eventually turning into a love story rooted in trust and familiarity rather than drama or headlines.
A Love Story Kept Away From The Spotlight
Unlike many celebrity couples, Arjun and Saaniya chose privacy over publicity. Their relationship quietly evolved without public announcements, making their engagement feel genuine and deeply personal when it finally came to light.
An Intimate Engagement Celebration
The couple got engaged on August 13, 2025, at a private ceremony held at businessman Ravi Ghai’s residence. Attended only by close friends and family, the low-key event reflected the couple’s preference for simplicity and meaningful moments.
Meet Saaniya Chandhok
Saaniya is an entrepreneur who runs Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming brand in India. Known for her independent career and business acumen, she has built a strong identity beyond her association with the Tendulkar family.
A Natural Fit With The Tendulkars
Saaniya shares a close bond with the Tendulkar family, especially with Arjun’s sister Sara. From family weddings to social gatherings, her presence has been constant, making her feel like an integral part of the household.
The Bond With Tendulkar Family
Fans have drawn parallels between Arjun’s journey and his parents’ love story, choosing love over convention and building a partnership grounded in understanding. As Arjun continues his cricketing journey, this engagement marks a new chapter filled with optimism and anticipation
