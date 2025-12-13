From Frozen To Mufasa: 7 Must-Watch Animated Movies On Netflix, Amazon Prime And Other OTT Platforms
From Mufasa to Frozen, there are multiple animated movies that captivated the attention of not only kids but also adults. Here are some of the top 7 must-watch animated movies that are available on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms.
Frozen 2
Frozen 2: One of the most popular animated movies revolves around Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff. It continues with Elsa's power as she decides to follow a mysterious voice that comes from an enchanted and dense forest. It is available on JioHotstar.
Moana
Moana: Moana is available on JioHotstar. It shows a strong-willed, courageous girl named Moana, the daughter of a Polynesian chef.
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda: You can binge-watch it on Amazon prime video or Jio hotstar, a 1 hour 32 minute movie which tells the story of a Panda named Po who is a Kung fu enthusiast and gets selected as the dragon warrior.
Mufasa: The Lion King
Mufasa: The Lion King: The story revolves around Mufasa and how his journey changes from being an orphaned cub to becoming the wise king of the jungle. You can watch it on JioHotstar.
Spellbound
Spellbound: The animated movie is about the story of a girl whose parents turn into giant monsters due to a powerful spell.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The movie follows Miles Morales, who reunites with Gwen Stacy. The film redefines superhero animation as he meets the Spider-Society. : Available on SonyLiv, ZEE5, Prime Video.
The Breadwinner
The Breadwinner: It is an animated movie that centers on Parvana, who lives in Kabul, which is ruled by the Talibans.
