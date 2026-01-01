From Germany To Thailand: These 5 Countries Are The World’s Most Popular Sex Tourism Destinations | In Photos

Sex tourism exists in the shadows of mainstream travel, rarely discussed openly despite its global footprint.

From Europe to Southeast Asia and Latin America, several countries have become known for legalized, regulated, or grey-zone sex industries that attract international tourists each year.

This photo gallery explores five such destinations Germany, the Netherlands, Thailand, Colombia, and Spain where law, culture, nightlife, and economics intersect to shape a controversial yet enduring tourism reality.