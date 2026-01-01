From Germany To Thailand: These 5 Countries Are The World’s Most Popular Sex Tourism Destinations | In Photos
Sex tourism exists in the shadows of mainstream travel, rarely discussed openly despite its global footprint.
From Europe to Southeast Asia and Latin America, several countries have become known for legalized, regulated, or grey-zone sex industries that attract international tourists each year.
This photo gallery explores five such destinations Germany, the Netherlands, Thailand, Colombia, and Spain where law, culture, nightlife, and economics intersect to shape a controversial yet enduring tourism reality.
Germany’s regulated sex industry
Germany has legalised prostitution, including street-based sex work, and follows a highly structured model rooted in history dating back to the 1200s. Sex work is regulated, with workers advertising openly and even finding jobs through formal recruitment channels.
Thailand remains one of Asia’s most talked-about sex tourism hubs
A popular destination for budget-conscious travellers, Thailand is widely associated with sex tourism. Prostitution is legal in the country, and the industry is estimated to employ nearly three million sex workers, making it a significant part of its informal economy.
Amsterdam’s iconic red-light district has made the Netherlands a global symbol of regulated sex tourism.
The Netherlands is among the world’s most popular sex tourism destinations, where prostitution is legal and regulated. Amsterdam’s De Wallen one of the largest and most famous red-light districts globally draws international visitors with its window-based, cubicle-style sex work model.
Colombia has emerged as a major sex tourism destination in Latin America.
Often associated with its vibrant culture and nightlife, Colombia has a legalised sex trade that fuels a thriving sex tourism industry. Despite regulation, authorities continue efforts to curb illegal operations and address grey areas within the sector.
Spain’s vibrant nightlife has also placed it on the map of Europe’s sex tourism circuit.
Known for its party culture in cities like Madrid, Ibiza, and Barcelona, Spain has developed notable red-light areas linked to sex tourism. However, the country has been debating legislation since 2022 aimed at abolishing prostitution, reflecting a shifting legal and social stance.