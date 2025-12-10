LIVE TV
Cricket Danube business news chennai super kings balochistan asim munir elon musk donald trump peace deal trump
  • From Ghajini To Munna Bhai: 7 Blockbuster Movies Rejected By This Superstar

From Ghajini To Munna Bhai: 7 Blockbuster Movies Rejected By This Superstar

Everyone knows the iconic roles from Meenamma to Munna Bhai, but did you know that some of these legendary roles were originally offered to other actors—who turned them down? This opened the door for the eventual stars to step in and create cinematic history. Here are the top 7 roles that were turned down, only to go on and define careers, break box office records, and become cinematic legends.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Katrina Kaif
1/8

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif: The iconic role of Meenamma in Chennai Express was originally offered to Katrina Kaif, who turned it down as the Tamil accent didn't align with her, and the role ultimately went to Deepika Padukone.

SRK
2/8

SRK

SRK: The iconic Munna Bhai role was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan. However, due to his shoulder injury, he turned it down. It was then played by Sanjay Dutt.

Imran Khan
3/8

Imran Khan

Imran Khan: Imran Khan was approached for a key role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which he turned down.

Saif Ali Khan
4/8

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan: Before Shah Rukh Khan became the Raj of DDLJ, the role was first offered to Saif Ali Khan, who turned it down.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
5/8

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor was the first choice for Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho but declined over fee negotiations.

Salman Khan
6/8

Salman Khan

Salman Khan: The intense role of Ghajini was first offered to Salman Khan. He rejected the role for being too dark; later Aamir Khan stepped in and delivered a record-breaking performance.

Amir Khan
7/8

Amir Khan

Amir Khan: Bajrangi Bhajian was first offered to Aamir Khan, who chose not to take it up. The role eventually went to Salman Khan.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

