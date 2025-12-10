From Ghajini To Munna Bhai: 7 Blockbuster Movies Rejected By This Superstar
Everyone knows the iconic roles from Meenamma to Munna Bhai, but did you know that some of these legendary roles were originally offered to other actors—who turned them down? This opened the door for the eventual stars to step in and create cinematic history. Here are the top 7 roles that were turned down, only to go on and define careers, break box office records, and become cinematic legends.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif: The iconic role of Meenamma in Chennai Express was originally offered to Katrina Kaif, who turned it down as the Tamil accent didn't align with her, and the role ultimately went to Deepika Padukone.
SRK
SRK: The iconic Munna Bhai role was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan. However, due to his shoulder injury, he turned it down. It was then played by Sanjay Dutt.
Imran Khan
Imran Khan: Imran Khan was approached for a key role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which he turned down.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan: Before Shah Rukh Khan became the Raj of DDLJ, the role was first offered to Saif Ali Khan, who turned it down.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor was the first choice for Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho but declined over fee negotiations.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan: The intense role of Ghajini was first offered to Salman Khan. He rejected the role for being too dark; later Aamir Khan stepped in and delivered a record-breaking performance.
Amir Khan
Amir Khan: Bajrangi Bhajian was first offered to Aamir Khan, who chose not to take it up. The role eventually went to Salman Khan.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.