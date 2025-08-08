From Gone Girls to WWE: 6 Netflix Documentaries in 2025 That Will Change How You See the World
From gripping crime tales like Gone Girls to the high-octane drama of WWE, Netflix’s 2025 documentaries promise to entertain, shock, and inspire. These six handpicked titles delve deep into real-life stories, uncover hidden truths, and challenge perceptions, offering viewers fresh perspectives on people, events, and the world around them.
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer
Looks at uneasy disappearances, the immense police work, arrest, and upending misconceptions about justice, safety, and the evil and ugliness of crime in society.
CHAOS: The Manson Murders
Looks at the mind control of Charles Manson and the terrible events he directed. Looking at evil and the darkest nature of human psychology, this program implores a confrontation of the deepest well of evil.
Court of Gold
Takes a deeper look at basketball rivals in the Olympics, presenting hard work, cultural pride, and global unity that is inspirational, elite competition and quality athletics.
Surviving Black Hawk Down
Eyewitness testimony from the deadly battle that unfolded in Mogadishu shows human bravery, commitment to survival, and the unspeakable realities of modern warfare and conflict.
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
Interviews offer new insight into the world of global politics, security, and the reality of justice in how the hunt for the infamous terrorist.
WWE: Unreal
Access to the creative process behind WWE, giving insight to the relationship between the stars and creative team, blending different dimensions of entertainment, sport and storytelling.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on publicly available release details and viewer reception. Availability of these documentaries may vary by region and subscription plan. Viewer discretion is advised, as some titles may contain mature themes, strong language, or graphic content.