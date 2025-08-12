From GTA 6 To Starfield: 7 Most Anticipated Video Games Of All Time You Can’t Miss

From the bustling streets of GTA 6’s fictional cities to the boundless space of Starfield, the gaming world is on the edge of its seat waiting for these epic titles. Whether it’s exploring magical kingdoms in Fable or diving deep into the dark corridors of Hollow Knight: Silksong, these upcoming games promise unforgettable adventures, groundbreaking gameplay, and the kind of immersive storytelling that cements them as the most anticipated releases of all time. Each title has a passionate fan base, years of build-up, and the potential to redefine its genre.