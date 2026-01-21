LIVE TV
  • From Gullak To Panchayat: Feeling Low or Stressed Switch To These Must Watch Comedy Shows On OTT Platforms For Instant Laughter

From Gullak To Panchayat: Feeling Low or Stressed Switch To These Must Watch Comedy Shows On OTT Platforms For Instant Laughter

A low mood or daily stress can make everything feel heavy. Comedy shows on OTT platforms offer an easy way to relax and feel lighter. Simple stories and relatable humor help distract the mind and bring positive energy through laughter.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 21, 2026 14:58:02 IST
Gullak
1/6
From Gullak To Panchayat: Feeling Low or Stressed Switch To These Must Watch Comedy Shows On OTT Platforms For Instant Laughter

Gullak

A heartwarming family comedy about everyday life and small moments that make you smile.

Tripling
2/6
Tripling

Tripling

Three siblings on a road trip filled with banter and emotional humour.

Cubicles
3/6
Cubicles

Cubicles

Office life and first job challenges shown in a fun way for working professionals.

Panchayat
4/6

Panchayat

A simple village setting with dry humour and lovable characters that calm your mind.

TVF Pitchers
5/6

TVF Pitchers

Comedy blended with friendship and career struggles that entertains and motivates.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for information only. Show availability may vary by OTT platform and region.

