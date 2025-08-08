LIVE TV
  • From Haider Ali to Mohammad Asif: 6 Pakistani Cricketers Whose Careers Took a Shocking Turn to Jail

From Haider Ali to Mohammad Asif: 6 Pakistani Cricketers Whose Careers Took a Shocking Turn to Jail

Over the years, several Pakistani cricketers have faced legal troubles, from match-fixing scandals to serious criminal charges. This list covers six players who were jailed or arrested, detailing the controversies, punishments, and the lasting impact these incidents had on their careers and reputations.

August 8, 2025
1/7

Haider Ali

Arrested in Manchester for rape allegations in 2025, suspended by PCB, released from custody on bail pending further police investigation.

2/7

Salman Butt

In 2011 jailed for 30 months in England for his involvement in spot-fixing, after being found guilty by the Rangers in 2010 of conspiracy to commit a corrupt practice.

3/7

Mazhar Majeed

Not a player but, sentenced to 2 years and 8 months for his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal. Damage for Pakistan cricket.

4/7

Nasir Jamshed

EX opener charged with conspiracy to commit bribery in relation to match-fixing and sentenced to 17 months prison in the UK, February 2020.

5/7

Ata-ur-Rehman

Arrested in Pakistan 2001, in relation to a case involving assault; had previous match-fixing accusations and a long-term ban hanging over him.

6/7

Mohammad Asif

Served one year in jail for no-balls at Lord’s in the 2010 Test, involved in a notorious spot-fixing scandal.

7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is based on publicly available reports from credible news sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Dates, charges, and outcomes should be verified with official records.

