Friendship Day 2025: 7 Places To Visit In Delhi With Friends For Unforgettable Memories

Friendship Day in Delhi offers a variety of experiences perfect for bonding with your closest friends. From relaxing outdoor spots and creative hangout zones to thrilling group activities and cultural explorations, the city provides countless ways to celebrate togetherness. These destinations allow you to create lasting memories, share laughter, and deepen your connection- turning an ordinary day into a celebration of friendship and fun.

Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Hauz Khas Village- Chill Out With Friends

Celebrate this Friendship Day in the trendy lanes of Hauz Khas Village. Enjoy the artsy vibes, grab a coffee, and take insta-worthy photos with your group.

India Gate Night Stroll- Heart-to-Heart Talks

Take a romantic evening walk around India Gate with your squad. The cool breeze, illuminated monument, and street food make it an ideal spot for deep conversations and making memories.

Connaught Place- Shop, Eat, Repeat

Connaught place is a paradise for foodies and shopaholics... Best cafes, janpath market and palika bazar, going here is a fun way to celebrate this day with shopping, photos, and collecting memories.

Sunder Nursery- Picnic With A View

Pack a picnic and head to Sunder Nursery for a relaxing day out. The beautiful gardens, lush green lawns, and heritage structures, make it a perfect spot for group chilling, games, and spending a quality time with friends.

Dilli Haat- Experience India's Culture

This friendship day visit Dilli Haat to explore handcrafted goods, live performances, and regional foods. A fun way to bond with friends over India's rich heritage.

Mystery Rooms- Solve puzzles Together

If your squad loves puzzles, head to Mystery Rooms for a thrilling adventure. Solve clues, communicate, collaborate, and enjoy escaping the room. It's a fun way to strengthen friendships and create fantastic memories.

Champa Gali- A Hidden Gem

This artistic charm of Champa Gali in Saket, is best to visit with friends. Enjoy aesthetic cafes and fairy-lit walkways with your friends. A perfect spot for Instagram photos and relaxed hangouts.

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational purposes only, experience may vary. Always check availability and entry guidelines in advance.

