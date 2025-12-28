Winter Wonderland Awaits: Indian Snowfall Destinations You Can’t Miss
Get ready to experience an Indian winter in all its glory when the Himalayas get covered with snow. All the activities such as skiing and visiting peaceful monasteries are available in these places together with stunningly beautiful views for all kinds of tourists.
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
A world-class skiing paradise famous for having one of the world's highest cable car rides, the Gulmarg Gondola. It offers an "Alpine fantasy" feel with its deep powder snow and vast, white-blanketed meadows.
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
A bustling winter hub where you can experience heavy snowfall at Solang Valley and the breathtaking Atal Tunnel. It’s the perfect blend of adventure sports, cozy riverside cafes, and stunning views of the Beas River.
Auli, Uttarakhand
Known as the "Skiing Capital of India," this serene destination offers pristine, oak-fringed slopes and panoramic views of the Nanda Devi peak. It is less crowded than other hill stations, making it ideal for a peaceful, scenic winter retreat.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
A high-altitude cultural gem in the Northeast featuring the majestic Tawang Monastery set against a backdrop of frozen lakes and snow-covered passes. It provides a unique, spiritual winter experience far from the typical tourist trails.
Shimla & Kufri, Himachal Pradesh
A classic family favorite where colonial architecture meets winter charm along the famous Mall Road. Nearby Kufri offers gentle slopes and fun snow parks, making it a great spot for first-time snow seekers.