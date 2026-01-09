LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Weekend Watch: From His & Hers to Weapons on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV & More

Weekend Watch: From His & Hers to Weapons on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV & More

New OTT releases are lining up this week, bringing a mix of crime, drama, romance and historical storytelling. Popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar are dropping highly awaited titles. From gripping thrillers to emotionally driven narratives, there’s something fresh for every kind of viewer.

Published By: Published: January 9, 2026 17:03:47 IST
Follow us on
Google News
OTT Releases to Watch this Weekend (10 January-11 January, 2026)
1/7
Weekend Watch: From His & Hers to Weapons on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV & More

OTT Releases to Watch this Weekend (10 January-11 January, 2026)

Here is a list of some of the best OTT releases you should stream this weekend.

You Might Be Interested In
Weapons on JioHotstar
2/7

Weapons on JioHotstar

It is a dark, gripping crime thriller with multiple interconnected storylines. It explores violence, power and moral ambiguity in a tense narrative.

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 on SonyLIV
3/7

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 on SonyLIV

It continues the story of India's independence with deeper political drama. It focuses on leadership conflicts, sacrifice, and nation-building.

You Might Be Interested In
A Nice Boy on Prime Video
4/7

A Nice Boy on Prime Video

It is a heartfelt coming-of-age romantic drama with emotional depth. It explores identity, relationships and personal choices.

His & Hers on Netflix
5/7

His & Hers on Netflix

It is a suspenseful mystery told from dual perspectives. it blends relationship drama with crime and psychological tension.

Caught Stealing on Netflix
6/7

Caught Stealing on Netflix

It is a high-intensity crime drama packed with action and suspense. It follows a protagonist pulled into dangerous criminal chaos.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS