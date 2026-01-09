Weekend Watch: From His & Hers to Weapons on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV & More
New OTT releases are lining up this week, bringing a mix of crime, drama, romance and historical storytelling. Popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar are dropping highly awaited titles. From gripping thrillers to emotionally driven narratives, there’s something fresh for every kind of viewer.
OTT Releases to Watch this Weekend (10 January-11 January, 2026)
Here is a list of some of the best OTT releases you should stream this weekend.
Weapons on JioHotstar
It is a dark, gripping crime thriller with multiple interconnected storylines. It explores violence, power and moral ambiguity in a tense narrative.
Freedom at Midnight Season 2 on SonyLIV
It continues the story of India's independence with deeper political drama. It focuses on leadership conflicts, sacrifice, and nation-building.
A Nice Boy on Prime Video
It is a heartfelt coming-of-age romantic drama with emotional depth. It explores identity, relationships and personal choices.
His & Hers on Netflix
It is a suspenseful mystery told from dual perspectives. it blends relationship drama with crime and psychological tension.
Caught Stealing on Netflix
It is a high-intensity crime drama packed with action and suspense. It follows a protagonist pulled into dangerous criminal chaos.
