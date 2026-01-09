Weekend Watch: From His & Hers to Weapons on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV & More

New OTT releases are lining up this week, bringing a mix of crime, drama, romance and historical storytelling. Popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar are dropping highly awaited titles. From gripping thrillers to emotionally driven narratives, there’s something fresh for every kind of viewer.