LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours

From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours

From a critical report on a tragic air crash and widespread security alerts to the debut of a new Bollywood star and market volatility, there is always something new shaping the world. Here’s a quick overview of some of the most compelling headlines from India and around the globe in India and globally over the past 24 hours.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery
1/5

World News: Air India Crash Investigator Calls Out 'Unverified' International Media Reports

A senior Air India crash investigator has criticized international media for 'unverified' reports on the June 12 accident. He emphasized that the official investigation is ongoing and final conclusions should not be drawn from speculative news.

From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery
2/5

National News: Widespread Hoax Bomb Threats Hit Schools In Delhi & Bengaluru

A wave of hoax bomb threats was received by over 80 schools in Delhi and Bengaluru, including St. Thomas School and St. Germain Academy. The widespread emails caused panic and triggered large-scale evacuations, with authorities now probing the source.

From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery
3/5

Entertainment News: Ahaan Panday's Debut Film 'Saiyaara' Releases To Strong Advance Bookings

Ahaan Panday's debut film, 'Saiyaara,' has been released to promising advance bookings. The positive initial reception has set the stage for a strong start for the young actor's career in Bollywood.

From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery
4/5

Sports News: India Women's Cricket Team Defeats England In First ODI

The Indian Women's Cricket Team secured a convincing victory against England in the opening ODI of their series. Key performances from Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues ensured a triumphant start to the tour.

From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery
5/5

Business News: Indian Stock Market Tumbles Amidst FII Selling & US Trade Talks

The Indian stock market saw a significant decline today, with the Sensex dropping over 500 points and the Nifty falling below the 25,000 mark. The downturn is driven by Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling and weak earnings reports from key financial stocks.

From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery
From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery
From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery
From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?