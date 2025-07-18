From Hoax Bomb Threats To Stock Market Dip: Five Biggest Headlines In Past 24 Hours
From a critical report on a tragic air crash and widespread security alerts to the debut of a new Bollywood star and market volatility, there is always something new shaping the world. Here’s a quick overview of some of the most compelling headlines from India and around the globe in India and globally over the past 24 hours.
World News: Air India Crash Investigator Calls Out 'Unverified' International Media Reports
A senior Air India crash investigator has criticized international media for 'unverified' reports on the June 12 accident. He emphasized that the official investigation is ongoing and final conclusions should not be drawn from speculative news.
National News: Widespread Hoax Bomb Threats Hit Schools In Delhi & Bengaluru
A wave of hoax bomb threats was received by over 80 schools in Delhi and Bengaluru, including St. Thomas School and St. Germain Academy. The widespread emails caused panic and triggered large-scale evacuations, with authorities now probing the source.
Entertainment News: Ahaan Panday's Debut Film 'Saiyaara' Releases To Strong Advance Bookings
Ahaan Panday's debut film, 'Saiyaara,' has been released to promising advance bookings. The positive initial reception has set the stage for a strong start for the young actor's career in Bollywood.
Sports News: India Women's Cricket Team Defeats England In First ODI
The Indian Women's Cricket Team secured a convincing victory against England in the opening ODI of their series. Key performances from Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues ensured a triumphant start to the tour.
Business News: Indian Stock Market Tumbles Amidst FII Selling & US Trade Talks
The Indian stock market saw a significant decline today, with the Sensex dropping over 500 points and the Nifty falling below the 25,000 mark. The downturn is driven by Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling and weak earnings reports from key financial stocks.