From Hollywood To Bollywood: Must-See September 12 Movie Releases

September 12, 2025, is a big day in the history of cinephiles, and there is a plethora of movies released that day to meet all tastes. The month is loaded with big prospective releases, both of the much-awaited Hollywood hits and potential Indian hits.

The admirers of the dystopian thrillers will be able to anticipate the screen version of the classic dystopian novel by Stephen King, The Long Walk. To the lovers of period movies, the popular Downton Abbey concludes the last movie in theatres.

The world of music also has something to display in the follow-up to the cult mockumentary Spinal Tap. In the meantime, fans of animation have a lot to look forward to the appearance of the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle.

The day is also marked by an impressive array of Indian movies, such as the romantic fantasy Love In Vietnam, the action spectacle Mirai – Super Yodha, the interesting mystery Jugnuma, so it is a really diverse day at the box office. Let’s look at the upcoming movies coming on 12th September