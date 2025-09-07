From Hollywood To Bollywood: Must-See September 12 Movie Releases
September 12, 2025, is a big day in the history of cinephiles, and there is a plethora of movies released that day to meet all tastes. The month is loaded with big prospective releases, both of the much-awaited Hollywood hits and potential Indian hits.
The admirers of the dystopian thrillers will be able to anticipate the screen version of the classic dystopian novel by Stephen King, The Long Walk. To the lovers of period movies, the popular Downton Abbey concludes the last movie in theatres.
The world of music also has something to display in the follow-up to the cult mockumentary Spinal Tap. In the meantime, fans of animation have a lot to look forward to the appearance of the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle.
The day is also marked by an impressive array of Indian movies, such as the romantic fantasy Love In Vietnam, the action spectacle Mirai – Super Yodha, the interesting mystery Jugnuma, so it is a really diverse day at the box office. Let’s look at the upcoming movies coming on 12th September
The Long Walk
In a dystopian future, 100 teenage boys are forced to participate in a grueling and deadly walking competition. If they slow down, they are eliminated by a military escort.
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
The Crawley family faces a new set of challenges in the summer of 1930, grappling with social disgrace and financial troubles. The film serves as the final installment in the beloved series.
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
Forty-one years after their infamous mockumentary, the estranged bandmates of Spinal Tap are forced to reunite for one final, chaotic concert. The film chronicles their reunion as they once again confront their dysfunctional dynamics and a new documentary filmmaker.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle
The Demon Slayer Corps is thrust into a final battle against the demon king, Muzan Kibutsuji, within his stronghold, the Infinity Castle. Tanjiro and the Hashira must fight through the remaining Upper Rank demons in a high-stakes final confrontation.
Mirai - Super Yodha
A mythical action film about a warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures that can grant any mortal the power of a deity. The film is a pan-Indian spectacle filled with stunning VFX and epic action sequences.
Ek Chatur Naar
A black comedy thriller where a seemingly naive woman enters the lives of two men, setting off a hilarious and deceptive game of cat and mouse. The film is a tale of cunning, and twists set in a quirky small-town landscape.
Love In Vietnam
An Indian Vietnamese romantic drama based on a classic novel, exploring a cross-border love story. It follows a young couple whose relationship bridges cultural divides and personal histories.
Jugnuma
Set in the late 1980s Himalayas, the film follows an orchard owner who discovers his trees are mysteriously burning. The ensuing investigation uncovers buried family secrets and a deep connection to local folklore.