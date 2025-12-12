From Homebound To Bengal Files: 6 Must-Watch Indian Films In The 2026 Oscars Race
The Oscars 2026 race was an intense battle that included India as a competitor, and consequently, Homebound was named the official entry for the Best International Feature Film category. This decision was made based on a shortlist of remarkable Bollywood and regional contenders, among which were Pushpa 2 and Kesari Chapter 2.
Homebound
Two marginalized childhood friends in North India pursue a police career as their only escape from social discrimination. Their dream and unbreakable bond are brutally tested when the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown forces a heartbreaking journey home.
Pushpa 2: The Rule
After humiliating his adversary, the powerful smuggler Pushpa Raj rises to greater heights and enters politics, using his syndicate to challenge the state's leadership. The sequel escalates the rivalry between him and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, raising the stakes across borders and family ties.
Kesari Chapter 2
A prominent Indian lawyer and member of the Viceroy's Council, C. Sankaran Nair, battles the British Empire in court after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He risks his life and reputation to expose General Dyer's brutality, seeking justice and igniting a movement for truth.
The Bengal Files
This political drama recounts the tragic events of Direct Action Day and the subsequent Noakhali Riots leading up to the Partition of India in 1947. The narrative follows various characters who are caught in the communal violence, highlighting the historical tragedy and political upheaval.
Kannappa
This epic mythological drama chronicles the journey of Thinnadu, an atheist tribal hunter who transforms into the fiercest and most devoted follower of Lord Shiva. His ultimate act of love and sacrifice involves offering his own eyes to the deity, earning him the legendary name Kannappa.
Tanvi The Great
A 21-year-old woman with autism, inspired by her late army officer father, becomes determined to join the Indian Army and fulfill his unfinished dream. Her incredible journey of perseverance and connection with her retired grandfather breaks barriers and redefines bravery.