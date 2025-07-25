From Hulkamania to Hall of Fame – A Timeline Of His Career Milestones: In Pics

Hulk Hogan isn’t just some muscle-bound guy in spandex, he’s basically the Elvis of wrestling. He took pro wrestling from smoky bingo halls and tossed it into living rooms everywhere. That moustache? Iconic. The bandana? Untouchable. And let’s not even get started on the whole “Hulkamania” shtick people genuinely lost their minds over it back in the day. The 80s? Yeah, Hogan owned them. WWE might as well have been called the Hulk Hogan Show for a while there.

I mean, come on, who doesn’t know “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” Even your grandma probably yelled it once. But there’s more to the guy than flexing and tearing shirts. Hogan dipped his toes into movies, TV, sometimes controversy (okay, a LOT of controversy), and basically rewrote the playbook on what a wrestling superstar could do. This post? We’re diving headfirst into the wild saga that made Hogan a legend from his Hulkamania glory days to that jaw-dropping heel turn (seriously, people are STILL talking about it). Whether you’ve been a fan since “Real American” played on Saturday mornings or you’re just figuring out who this bleach-blonde tornado is, buckle up. Hulkamania’s about to run wild all over your screen.