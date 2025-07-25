From Hulkamania to Hall of Fame – A Timeline Of His Career Milestones: In Pics
Hulk Hogan isn’t just some muscle-bound guy in spandex, he’s basically the Elvis of wrestling. He took pro wrestling from smoky bingo halls and tossed it into living rooms everywhere. That moustache? Iconic. The bandana? Untouchable. And let’s not even get started on the whole “Hulkamania” shtick people genuinely lost their minds over it back in the day. The 80s? Yeah, Hogan owned them. WWE might as well have been called the Hulk Hogan Show for a while there.
I mean, come on, who doesn’t know “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” Even your grandma probably yelled it once. But there’s more to the guy than flexing and tearing shirts. Hogan dipped his toes into movies, TV, sometimes controversy (okay, a LOT of controversy), and basically rewrote the playbook on what a wrestling superstar could do. This post? We’re diving headfirst into the wild saga that made Hogan a legend from his Hulkamania glory days to that jaw-dropping heel turn (seriously, people are STILL talking about it). Whether you’ve been a fan since “Real American” played on Saturday mornings or you’re just figuring out who this bleach-blonde tornado is, buckle up. Hulkamania’s about to run wild all over your screen.
The birth of Hulkamania – WWF Debut, 1983
Although Hogan started wrestling in 1977, it was his return to the World Wrestling Federation in December 1983 that truly set the stage for wrestling history.
WrestleMania and mainstream breakthrough
Hogan’s unmatched star power was crucial in launching WrestleMania in 1985, Vince McMahon’s high-stakes gamble that leaned heavily on celebrity appearances and Hogan’s drawing power. The risk? Totally worth it. Hogan went on to headline eight of the first nine WrestleManias, delivering iconic showdowns against King Kong Bundy at WrestleMania 2, André the Giant at WrestleMania III, and The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI.
Royal Rumble Legacy and record-breaking title reign
In 1990 and 1991, Hogan made history as the first wrestler to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches, cementing his dominance during the WWF’s golden era. His first championship reign lasted an astonishing 1,474 days, still the longest in the WrestleMania era, a clear reflection of his unrivalled grip on the top of the wrestling world.
Hollywood Hogan and the nWo Revolution – WCW, 1996
When Hogan made the jump to World Championship Wrestling in 1994, fans were greeted with the familiar red-and-yellow hero. But in 1996, everything changed. Hogan stunned the wrestling world by turning heel for the first time in over a decade. Reinventing himself as “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, he joined forces with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to create the rebellious New World Order (nWo), redefining his legacy and reshaping the industry.
The return of the immortal – WWE Comeback, 2002
After WWE acquired WCW in 2001, Hogan made a triumphant comeback in 2002, reuniting with fans first as Hollywood Hogan and later returning to his classic red-and-yellow persona. At Backlash 2002, he defeated Triple H to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at age 48, tying the record for the most WWE title reigns at the time and proving that Hulkamania still had plenty of fight left.
Double hall of fame inductee
In 2005, Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the most influential figures in wrestling history. Fifteen years later, in 2020, he received the rare honour of a second induction, this time as a member of the revolutionary nWo—joining an elite group of superstars recognized twice for their impact on the industry.
Beyond the ring: Pop culture icon
Hogan’s influence stretched well beyond the wrestling ring. He made his Hollywood debut as Thunderlips in Rocky III and later starred in films like No Holds Barred and Suburban Commando. His reality show, Hogan Knows Best, gave fans a peek into his off-camera life, while his countless endorsements, TV commercials, and even a video game. Hulk Hogan’s Main Event, kept him firmly rooted in pop culture for decades.
Legacy of the immortal
From launching WrestleMania into the mainstream to reinventing himself with the nWo, Hulk Hogan has been at the heart of wrestling’s most iconic moments. Whether he was the red-and-yellow hero or the rebellious “Hollywood” villain, Hogan always commanded attention. His legacy spans the vibrant '80s, the edgy '90s, and the nostalgia-driven 2000s each era marked by unforgettable moments and crowd reactions that proved just how much he mattered. Even today, the phrase “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?!” instantly sparks memories of wrestling’s golden days.