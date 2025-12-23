LIVE TV
  From Ikkis to Mark: Upcoming Movies Releasing in Theatres From Christmas to New Year Day (25 Dec-1 Jan) | Full Release List

From Ikkis to Mark: Upcoming Movies Releasing in Theatres From Christmas to New Year Day (25 Dec-1 Jan) | Full Release List

As the festive season peaks and the new year approaches, cinema lovers have plenty to look forward to on the big screen. From patriotic biopics and gripping thrillers to regional favourites and action-packed entertainers, late December 2025 through early January 2026 brings an exciting lineup of theatrical releases. 

Published By: Published: December 23, 2025 15:35:34 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Movies Releasing in Theatres (25 Dec 2025-1 Jan 2026)
1/8
From Ikkis to Mark: Upcoming Movies Releasing in Theatres From Christmas to New Year Day (25 Dec-1 Jan) | Full Release List

Movies Releasing in Theatres (25 Dec 2025-1 Jan 2026)

Whether you’re planning holiday outings with family or ringing in the new year at the movies, here are the must-watch films hitting theatres soon.

Ikkis- 1 Januray 2026
2/8

Ikkis- 1 Januray 2026

It is a biographical war drama based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal. It is one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of early 2026.

The Housemaid- 1 January 2026
3/8

The Housemaid- 1 January 2026

It is a suspense-driven thriller expected to keep audiences hooked. It is known for its intense narrative and dark undertones.

45- 25 December 2025
4/8

45- 25 December 2025

It is a Christmas-week theatrical release aimed at holiday audiences. It promises a mix of drama and engaging storytelling.

Karmaanya- 31 December 2025
5/8

Karmaanya- 31 December 2025

It focuses on themes of action, consequence and destiny. It is positioned as a strong transition film between 2025 and 2026.

Mark- 25 December 2025
6/8

Mark- 25 December 2025

It is a Tamil language film expected to attract regional audiences during the festive break. It competes with multiple holiday releases at the box office.

Retta Thala- 25 December 2025
7/8

Retta Thala- 25 December 2025

It is a Tamil film likely packed with commercial elements and mass appeal. It is aimed at festive crowds looking for big-screen entertainment.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

