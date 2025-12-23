From Ikkis to Mark: Upcoming Movies Releasing in Theatres From Christmas to New Year Day (25 Dec-1 Jan) | Full Release List

As the festive season peaks and the new year approaches, cinema lovers have plenty to look forward to on the big screen. From patriotic biopics and gripping thrillers to regional favourites and action-packed entertainers, late December 2025 through early January 2026 brings an exciting lineup of theatrical releases.