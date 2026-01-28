LIVE TV
  From India To Italy: 5 Food Recipes From Different Cultures You Must Try at Home

From India To Italy: 5 Food Recipes From Different Cultures You Must Try at Home

Exploring global cuisines is one of the best ways to experience different cultures without leaving your kitchen. From comforting Italian pasta to flavour-packed Indian classics, these international food recipes are easy to make and loved worldwide. Here are 5 popular food recipes from different cultures that you can try at home for a delicious culinary adventure.

Published By: Published: January 28, 2026 16:12:16 IST
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio (Italy)
1/6
From India To Italy: 5 Food Recipes From Different Cultures You Must Try at Home

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio (Italy)

This classic Italian pasta recipe is known for its simplicity and bold flavours. Made with garlic, olive oil, and red chilli flakes, Spaghetti Aglio e Olio is a quick and satisfying dish that highlights authentic Italian cooking.

Masala Dosa (India)
2/6

Masala Dosa (India)

A famous South Indian recipe, Masala Dosa features a crispy fermented rice-lentil crepe filled with spiced potato masala. Served with coconut chutney and sambar, it is a staple Indian breakfast loved across the world.

Chicken Tacos (Mexico)
3/6

Chicken Tacos (Mexico)

Chicken tacos are a popular Mexican street food recipe made with soft corn tortillas, grilled seasoned chicken, and fresh toppings like onions, coriander, and lime. This dish is perfect for a quick, flavourful meal.

Sushi (Japan)
4/6

Sushi (Japan)

Sushi is one of the most iconic Japanese dishes, celebrated worldwide for its simplicity, freshness, and balance of flavours.

Kimchi Fried Rice (Korea)
5/6
.

Kimchi Fried Rice (Korea)

Kimchi Fried Rice is a popular Korean comfort food recipe prepared using fermented kimchi, rice, vegetables, and eggs. Spicy, tangy, and quick to make, it showcases the bold flavours of Korean cuisine.

6/6

