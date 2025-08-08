From India to the World: Countries Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

The Raksha Bandhan festival (also known as just Rakhi) is beloved by millions of people, and the unbreakable brother-sister relationship is celebrated as a part of it. The festival, which has deep roots in the Indian culture, involves tying of a sacred thread (rakhi) by relatives belonging to the sisterhood culture around the wrist of their brothers to symbolise love, protection, and respect to one another. Brothers, on the other hand, reciprocate by giving gifts and promise to protect their sisters. Although Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival with very deep values, its warmth and meaning have been spreading across borders to reach out to people all over the world. Nowadays, the festival is celebrated even among nations far away from India, and it is due to the impact of the Indian Diaspora and the increasing interest in cultural diversity. Whether it is a colorful celebration in the United States or an emotional one in Fiji, Mauritius, and the United Kingdom, Rakhi has indeed become international. It may be adapted to make it fit local practices, but such celebrations retain their essence- reminding us that siblings’ love is a universal language that has no boundaries.

Here are some of the countries that see this sacred bond celebrated every year: