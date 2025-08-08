From India to the World: Countries Celebrating Raksha Bandhan
The Raksha Bandhan festival (also known as just Rakhi) is beloved by millions of people, and the unbreakable brother-sister relationship is celebrated as a part of it. The festival, which has deep roots in the Indian culture, involves tying of a sacred thread (rakhi) by relatives belonging to the sisterhood culture around the wrist of their brothers to symbolise love, protection, and respect to one another. Brothers, on the other hand, reciprocate by giving gifts and promise to protect their sisters. Although Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival with very deep values, its warmth and meaning have been spreading across borders to reach out to people all over the world. Nowadays, the festival is celebrated even among nations far away from India, and it is due to the impact of the Indian Diaspora and the increasing interest in cultural diversity. Whether it is a colorful celebration in the United States or an emotional one in Fiji, Mauritius, and the United Kingdom, Rakhi has indeed become international. It may be adapted to make it fit local practices, but such celebrations retain their essence- reminding us that siblings’ love is a universal language that has no boundaries.
Here are some of the countries that see this sacred bond celebrated every year:
Nepal
In Nepal, Raksha Bandhan coincides with the festival of Janai Purnima. Along with tying rakhis, men change their sacred thread (janai) in a religious ceremony, blending sibling love with spiritual renewal.
United Kingdom
With a large Indian community, the UK sees vibrant Rakhi festivities. Families gather, exchange gifts, and often incorporate British tea-time traditions into the celebrations, creating a warm cultural fusion.
Mauritius
Mauritius, home to a significant Indian-origin population, celebrates Raksha Bandhan with colourful gatherings. Temples host community events, and rakhis are exchanged not just among siblings but among close friends as well.
Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, especially among the Hindu community, Raksha Bandhan is observed in temples with prayers, rituals, and tying of rakhis, emphasising spiritual bonds alongside familial love.
United States Of America
In the US, Rakhi is often celebrated at home or in Indian cultural centres. Sisters send rakhis by post if far away, and technology like video calls bridges the distance.
Canada
Canada’s multicultural atmosphere makes Rakhi a lively affair. Families host get-togethers, and Indian stores stock colourful rakhis. Public cultural programs often showcase the festival to the broader Canadian community.
Australia
Australian cities with Indian populations, like Sydney and Melbourne, see Rakhi celebrated with home gatherings, temple visits, and sometimes beachside festivities, merging the tradition with a relaxed Aussie spirit.
Germany
In Germany, Rakhi is celebrated mostly among the Indian diaspora. Families exchange sweets and rakhis in intimate gatherings, and cultural associations sometimes organise events to spread awareness about the festival.