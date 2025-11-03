From Jadeja’s Flying Grab to Harmanpreet Kaur’s Legendary Dive: World’s Most Unforgettable Catches in Cricket History
Cricket history is full of unforgettable catches that changed the course of matches. From iconic World Cup moments to league thrillers, these catches showcase true fielding brilliance. Here’s a list of the World’s most unforgettable catches creating history in 2025.
Ravindra Jadeja vs England (T20 World Cup 2025)
Jadeja's stunning one-handed catch at deep point left fans speechless. It was called "the catch of the decade" on social media platforms.
Ben Stokes vs South Africa (2019 World Cup)
Stokes' reverse diving catch at the boundary became an instant meme and legend. It set the tone for England's World Cup campaign.
AB de Villiers vs India (2015 World Cup)
De Villiers' lightning fast reaction catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma. He proved why he's called "Mr. 360". The effort showed South Africa's intensity on the field.
Suresh Raina vs Pakistan (Asia Cup 2012)
Raina's diving effort in the slips were pure magic. The dismissal of Younis Khan gave India the upper hand. This was one of the best India vs Pakistan moments in cricket history.
Trent Boult's boundary balance catch (IPL 2023)
Boult's perfect balance at the boundary showed unreal awareness. He caught it, tossed it mid-air, stepped out and jumped back in to complete the grab.
Kane Williamson vs Australia (World Test Championship Final 2023)
His sharp reflex catch at second slip dismissed Steve Smith early. It shifted the game's rhythm in New Zealand's favor.
Harmanpreet Kaur's Catch in ICC Women's World Cup Final
In the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 versus South Africa women’s cricket team, India sealed victory when Harmanpreet, stationed at cover/extra-cover, timed a backward leap to grab a slicing drive by Nadine de Klerk off the bowling of Deepti Sharma, clinching the final wicket and sparking jubilant celebrations
