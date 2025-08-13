LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds

From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds

From Sahil Chauhan’s record-breaking 27-ball ton to Sikandar Raza’s explosive knock, here’s a look at the top 5 fastest T20I hundreds in cricket history. These incredible innings showcase unmatched power-hitting, setting new benchmarks in the shortest format of the game.

By: Last Updated: August 13, 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery
1/6

Sahil Chauhan - 27 balls

Sahil Chauhan plays for Estonia and has smashed a record 27-ball century against Cyprus in 2024. This makes him the fastest T20I centurion.

From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery
2/6

Muhammad Fahad - 29 balls

Muhammad Fahad plays for Turkey and has scored a blistering 29-ball hundred against Bulgaria in Sofia, 2025. He has earned the second-fastest T20I century record.

From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery
3/6

Sikandar Raza - 33 balls

A Zimbabwe player, Sikandar Raza, has blasted a 33-ball ton against Gambia in 2024. This has recorded Zimbabwe’s fastest-ever century in T20I cricket history.

From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery
4/6

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton - 33 balls

Last year in February 2024, Loftie-Eaton, who plays from Namibia and has hit a rapid 33-ball ton versus Nepal. He has secured the third-fastest T20I century in history.

From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery
5/6

Kushal Malla - 34 balls

Kushal Malla has achieved a lightning-fast 34-ball hundred against Mongolia in 2023 and plays for Nepal. This marks the fifth-quickest T20I century ever scored.

From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

Information is based on available cricket records at publication time; stats may change. Verify with official cricket sources for updates.

Tags:

From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery
From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery
From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery
From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?