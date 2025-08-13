From Kushal Malla to Muhammad Fahad: Top 5 Batters With the Quickest T20I Hundreds
From Sahil Chauhan’s record-breaking 27-ball ton to Sikandar Raza’s explosive knock, here’s a look at the top 5 fastest T20I hundreds in cricket history. These incredible innings showcase unmatched power-hitting, setting new benchmarks in the shortest format of the game.
Sahil Chauhan - 27 balls
Sahil Chauhan plays for Estonia and has smashed a record 27-ball century against Cyprus in 2024. This makes him the fastest T20I centurion.
Muhammad Fahad - 29 balls
Muhammad Fahad plays for Turkey and has scored a blistering 29-ball hundred against Bulgaria in Sofia, 2025. He has earned the second-fastest T20I century record.
Sikandar Raza - 33 balls
A Zimbabwe player, Sikandar Raza, has blasted a 33-ball ton against Gambia in 2024. This has recorded Zimbabwe’s fastest-ever century in T20I cricket history.
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton - 33 balls
Last year in February 2024, Loftie-Eaton, who plays from Namibia and has hit a rapid 33-ball ton versus Nepal. He has secured the third-fastest T20I century in history.
Kushal Malla - 34 balls
Kushal Malla has achieved a lightning-fast 34-ball hundred against Mongolia in 2023 and plays for Nepal. This marks the fifth-quickest T20I century ever scored.
Disclaimer
Information is based on available cricket records at publication time; stats may change. Verify with official cricket sources for updates.