From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 7 Bollywood Celebs Hot & Sexy Red Outfits to Recreate This Christmas 2025
Christmas 2025 is around the corner, a perfect time to turn heads in bold red ensembles. From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Bollywood actresses have already set the bar high, offering plenty of red outfits ideas for even New Year 2025.
Christmas 2025: Sexy Dresses
Here’s a look at seven Bollywood celebs whose hot red outfits make for perfect inspiration to recreate for this Christmas party.
Christmas 2025: Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks bold in a shimmering deep-red gown that hugs her body perfectly with a plunging neckline and thigh-high cut.
Christmas 2025: Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora looks glamorous in a striking red gown that features daring cut-out detailing across the bodice, with a criss-cross tie design.
Christmas 2025: Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looks striking hot in a halter-neck red dress featuring a deep, plunging neckline that adds drama. Her outfit is perfect for Christmas as it is layered with an asymmetrical ruffled skirt.
Christmas 2025: Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi looks highly vintage in a deep red, off-shoulder gown that features a structured, corset-style bodice.
Christmas 2025: Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone stuns in a fitted red sequined dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline, and a mini dress accented with white faux-fur detailing along with hem and hood.
Disclaimer
This article is intended for fashion and entertainment purposes only. The images and descriptions are used to highlight celebrity style and outfit inspiration. We do not claim ownership of the photographs, and all rights belong to their respective owners.