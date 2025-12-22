LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma breaking-news Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma breaking-news Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma breaking-news Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma breaking-news Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma breaking-news Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma breaking-news Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 7 Bollywood Celebs Hot & Sexy Red Outfits to Recreate This Christmas 2025

From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 7 Bollywood Celebs Hot & Sexy Red Outfits to Recreate This Christmas 2025

Christmas 2025 is around the corner, a perfect time to turn heads in bold red ensembles. From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Bollywood actresses have already set the bar high, offering plenty of red outfits ideas for even New Year 2025. 

Published By: Published: December 22, 2025 13:36:10 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Christmas 2025: Sexy Dresses
1/7

Christmas 2025: Sexy Dresses

Here’s a look at seven Bollywood celebs whose hot red outfits make for perfect inspiration to recreate for this Christmas party.

You Might Be Interested In
Janhvi Kapoor
2/7

Christmas 2025: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks bold in a shimmering deep-red gown that hugs her body perfectly with a plunging neckline and thigh-high cut.

Malaika Arora
3/7

Christmas 2025: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks glamorous in a striking red gown that features daring cut-out detailing across the bodice, with a criss-cross tie design.

You Might Be Interested In
Ananya Panday
4/7

Christmas 2025: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks striking hot in a halter-neck red dress featuring a deep, plunging neckline that adds drama. Her outfit is perfect for Christmas as it is layered with an asymmetrical ruffled skirt.

Nora Fatehi
5/7

Christmas 2025: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looks highly vintage in a deep red, off-shoulder gown that features a structured, corset-style bodice.

Sunny Leone
6/7

Christmas 2025: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone stuns in a fitted red sequined dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline, and a mini dress accented with white faux-fur detailing along with hem and hood.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is intended for fashion and entertainment purposes only. The images and descriptions are used to highlight celebrity style and outfit inspiration. We do not claim ownership of the photographs, and all rights belong to their respective owners.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS