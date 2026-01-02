From Janhvi Kapoor To Ranbir Kapoor: 6 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Making Latest Public Appearances Together
Bollywood celebrity siblings often become a highlight whenever they step out together. Their latest public appearances at events screenings and celebrations create instant buzz among fans and paparazzi. From star sisters to power packed brother sister duos here are six Bollywood celebrity siblings who were recently spotted together in public.
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were recently seen together at a high profile film screening in Mumbai. Their coordinated outfits and confident presence reflected their growing bond in the industry. Fans loved their stylish yet graceful appearance.
Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Ranbir Kapoor made a rare public appearance with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at a family hosted event. The siblings shared warm moments and posed for photographers making it a nostalgic sight for Kapoor family fans.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan turned heads during a recent airport appearance. Their casual fashion and cheerful vibe instantly went viral on social media. The sibling duo continues to win hearts with their effortless charm.
Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were spotted together at a celebrity birthday party in Mumbai. Their candid smiles and sibling chemistry showed strong family support and closeness that fans truly admire.
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter recently appeared together at an industry event promoting upcoming films. Their contrasting yet complementary styles made them one of the most talked about sibling appearances of the evening.
Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor made a stylish appearance at a fashion and lifestyle event. Known for setting trends the sisters once again proved why they are considered a powerful fashion duo in Bollywood.
Disclaimer
This content is based on recent public appearances reported by media and paparazzi coverage. Details may vary as per official updates or future events.