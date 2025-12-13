LIVE TV
  From Janhvi Kapoor To Rasha Thadani: Top 7 Most Beautiful Actresses Of Bollywood 2025 With Style Fame And Popularity

From Janhvi Kapoor To Rasha Thadani: Top 7 Most Beautiful Actresses Of Bollywood 2025 With Style Fame And Popularity

Bollywood in 2025 continues to shine with actresses who are admired not only for their acting talent but also for their beauty elegance and strong screen presence These leading ladies define modern Indian cinema through confidence fashion sense and global appeal Beauty today goes beyond looks and includes grace personality and influence making these actresses true icons of the industry.

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 13, 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor
1/8

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is admired for her glamorous looks expressive eyes and modern fashion sense. Her beauty combined with strong screen presence keeps her among Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses.

Rasha Thadani
2/8

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani is gaining attention for her fresh looks confident aura and elegant appearance. As a rising star her beauty and style have made her one of the most talked about new faces in 2025.

Kiara Advani
3/8

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is known for her soft features charming smile and classy fashion sense. In 2025 she remains a favorite for her natural beauty and consistent performances.

Katrina Kaif
4/8

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif stands out for her flawless looks disciplined lifestyle and timeless appeal. Her beauty and strong screen presence keep her among Bollywood’s most admired actresses.

Tamannaah Bhatia
5/8

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is admired for her radiant skin expressive eyes and graceful screen presence. Her elegance and fitness continue to make her one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood in 2025.

Alia Bhatt
6/8

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is loved for her youthful glow natural beauty and expressive face. Her simplicity combined with powerful acting makes her one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood today.

Kriti Sanon
7/8

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon stands out in the current Bollywood landscape with her tall frame sharp features and confident aura Her beauty paired with strong performances keeps her in high demand.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

