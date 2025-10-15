From Janhvi to Samantha: 7 Hot Bollywood Inspired ‘Deep Neck’ Blouses That’ll Make Your Diwali Look Unforgettable
Diwali 2025 is just around the corner, making it the perfect day to turn your wardrobe glamorous. If you’re searching for Diwali outfits, then your search ends here. From Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kriti Sanon, sizzling ethnic wear with hot blouse design.
Bold Blouse for Diwali Sarees & Lehengas
Let’s take a look at the Deep neck blouse design for Diwali that instantly makes you a Bollywood diva.
Janhvi Kapoor in Deep V Neck Blouse
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a green sequin lehenga with a deep V-neck blouse and bold cut-outs around the waistline. She paired it with a matching lightweight dupatta.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Deep U Neck Blouse
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks screaming hot in an embellished maroon body-hugging skirt. She paired it with a matching deep U-neck blouse and a furry jacket.
Alia Bhatt in Stone Studded Blouse
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a black plain saree with a deep V-neck and multicolored stones. She accessorized it with long earrings.
Tara Sutaria in Sweetheart Neck Blouse
Tara Sutaria turns heads in a metallic ethnic wear featuring a dhoti-style skirt and a deep sweetheart neck corset-like blouse. She layered it with a matching long jacket.
Kriti Sanon in Sleeveless Blouse
Kriti Sanon looks absolutely hot in an orange sequin saree with a satin deep neck blouse. She accessorized it with minimal jewellery.
