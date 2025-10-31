LIVE TV
From Jemimah Rodrigues to Harmanpreet Kaur: Top Stars Powering India’s Women’s Cricket Team

From Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127* to Harmanpreet Kaur’s inspiring 89, India’s top women cricketers showcased skill, leadership, and teamwork. Players like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Amanjot Kaur added depth, proving India’s growing dominance in women’s cricket.

Jemimah Rodrigues
1/10

Jemimah Rodrigues

She batted beautifully in the last match she played, where she showed great talent and calmness, and was not out at 127*. Hence, she became the backbone of India's innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur
2/10

Harmanpreet Kaur

She stood tall as a captain and made 89 runs. Her charismatic leadership was apparent on the ground.

Smriti Mandhana
3/10

Smriti Mandhana

She came out to bat with utmost confidence but got out very soon, thus missing the opportunity to score a huge one.

Amanjot Kaur
4/10

Amanjot Kaur

She proved her fearlessness by hitting the winning boundary, thereby confirming India's exciting victory.

Kranti Patel
5/10

Kranti Patel

She returned to the team with great impact, thus supplying the squad with balance and experience.

Deepti Sharma
6/10

Deepti Sharma

She is an outstanding all-rounder. This gives good overs and scoring runs in the middle order.

Pooja Vastrakar
7/10

Pooja Vastrakar

She used her control and speed in bowling to take wickets and create pressure in the crucial parts of the game.

Radha Yadav
8/10

Radha Yadav

She bowled tight deliveries with spin. It keeps the runs down and puts the opponents under pressure at the right time.

Shafali Verma
9/10

Shafali Verma

Came back into the team to replace the injured Pratika Rawal, thus bringing in more aggression to the top order.

Richa Ghosh
10/10

Richa Ghosh

Played a steady hand as one of the players in the XI, thus being a support for both batting and wicketkeeping duties.

