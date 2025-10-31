From Jemimah Rodrigues to Harmanpreet Kaur: Top Stars Powering India’s Women’s Cricket Team
From Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127* to Harmanpreet Kaur’s inspiring 89, India’s top women cricketers showcased skill, leadership, and teamwork. Players like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Amanjot Kaur added depth, proving India’s growing dominance in women’s cricket.
Jemimah Rodrigues
She batted beautifully in the last match she played, where she showed great talent and calmness, and was not out at 127*. Hence, she became the backbone of India's innings.
Harmanpreet Kaur
She stood tall as a captain and made 89 runs. Her charismatic leadership was apparent on the ground.
Smriti Mandhana
She came out to bat with utmost confidence but got out very soon, thus missing the opportunity to score a huge one.
Amanjot Kaur
She proved her fearlessness by hitting the winning boundary, thereby confirming India's exciting victory.
Kranti Patel
She returned to the team with great impact, thus supplying the squad with balance and experience.
Deepti Sharma
She is an outstanding all-rounder. This gives good overs and scoring runs in the middle order.
Pooja Vastrakar
She used her control and speed in bowling to take wickets and create pressure in the crucial parts of the game.
Radha Yadav
She bowled tight deliveries with spin. It keeps the runs down and puts the opponents under pressure at the right time.
Shafali Verma
Came back into the team to replace the injured Pratika Rawal, thus bringing in more aggression to the top order.
Richa Ghosh
Played a steady hand as one of the players in the XI, thus being a support for both batting and wicketkeeping duties.