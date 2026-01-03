LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Jhanvi Kapoor To Priyanka Chopra: 6 Bollywood Actresses Who May Have Undergone Plastic Surgery

From Jhanvi Kapoor To Priyanka Chopra: 6 Bollywood Actresses Who May Have Undergone Plastic Surgery

The glamour world of Bollywood often sparks curiosity about celebrities’ appearances. Fans frequently speculate whether their favorite stars have undergone cosmetic procedures. Here are 6 Bollywood actresses who may have undergone plastic surgery.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 3, 2026 13:07:41 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Jhanvi Kapoor
1/7
From Jhanvi Kapoor To Priyanka Chopra: 6 Bollywood Actresses Who May Have Undergone Plastic Surgery

Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor is believed to have undergone subtle cosmetic procedures including possible nose reshaping. Fans have noticed changes in her facial structure since her debut, leading to beauty speculation.

You Might Be Interested In
Priyanka Chopra
2/7

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is rumored to have altered her lips for a fuller and more defined pout. Her transformation over the years has intrigued fans and led to discussions about subtle cosmetic procedures.

Bipasha Basu
3/7

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is rumored to have undergone Botox, rhinoplasty, and breast augmentation. These speculations highlight her commitment to maintaining her youthful and glamorous look.

You Might Be Interested In
Kangana Ranaut
4/7

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has faced speculation around breast enhancement. Her confident red carpet appearances and changing body features have fueled rumors about cosmetic treatments.

Shilpa Shetty
5/7

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has openly admitted to rhinoplasty, a surgical procedure for reshaping the nose. Her nose job is believed to have enhanced her facial symmetry and elegance.

Anushka Sharma
6/7

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has often been noted for having fuller lips and possible jawline enhancement. Her refined features have contributed to her distinct and graceful screen presence.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information is based on public speculation and media reports. No claims are made about the personal choices of the celebrities mentioned.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS