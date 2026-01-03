From Jhanvi Kapoor To Priyanka Chopra: 6 Bollywood Actresses Who May Have Undergone Plastic Surgery
The glamour world of Bollywood often sparks curiosity about celebrities’ appearances. Fans frequently speculate whether their favorite stars have undergone cosmetic procedures. Here are 6 Bollywood actresses who may have undergone plastic surgery.
Jhanvi Kapoor
Jhanvi Kapoor is believed to have undergone subtle cosmetic procedures including possible nose reshaping. Fans have noticed changes in her facial structure since her debut, leading to beauty speculation.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is rumored to have altered her lips for a fuller and more defined pout. Her transformation over the years has intrigued fans and led to discussions about subtle cosmetic procedures.
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu is rumored to have undergone Botox, rhinoplasty, and breast augmentation. These speculations highlight her commitment to maintaining her youthful and glamorous look.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut has faced speculation around breast enhancement. Her confident red carpet appearances and changing body features have fueled rumors about cosmetic treatments.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty has openly admitted to rhinoplasty, a surgical procedure for reshaping the nose. Her nose job is believed to have enhanced her facial symmetry and elegance.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma has often been noted for having fuller lips and possible jawline enhancement. Her refined features have contributed to her distinct and graceful screen presence.
Disclaimer
The information is based on public speculation and media reports. No claims are made about the personal choices of the celebrities mentioned.