LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Jibhi To Shoja: 6 Hidden Himachal Destinations for Nature Lovers That Are Still Untouched and Peaceful

From Jibhi To Shoja: 6 Hidden Himachal Destinations for Nature Lovers That Are Still Untouched and Peaceful

Himachal Pradesh is known for its popular hill stations but beyond the crowded tourist routes lies a world of hidden destinations filled with untouched landscapes and natural beauty. These offbeat places are perfect for nature lovers who want peace fresh mountain air and scenic views. Exploring such hidden gems offers a chance to experience Himachal in its most calm and authentic form.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 1, 2026 17:30:36 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Jibhi
1/7
From Jibhi To Shoja: 6 Hidden Himachal Destinations for Nature Lovers That Are Still Untouched and Peaceful

Jibhi

Jibhi is a scenic village known for waterfalls wooden houses and serene mountain trails. It attracts nature lovers looking for an offbeat travel experience.

You Might Be Interested In
Shoja
2/7

Shoja

Shoja is a hidden hill village with dense forests and misty landscapes. It is perfect for travelers who enjoy solitude and peaceful nature experiences.

Kalpa
3/7

Kalpa

Kalpa offers breathtaking views of the Kinnaur Kailash range and apple orchards. The quiet surroundings and dramatic landscapes make it a perfect destination for nature enthusiasts.

You Might Be Interested In
Chitkul
4/7

Chitkul

Chitkul is a remote village with stunning views of snow capped mountains and flowing rivers. It offers a calm atmosphere that feels refreshing and pure.

Barot Valley
5/7

Barot Valley

Barot Valley is known for its lush greenery fresh air and river views. The calm environment and minimal crowd make it ideal for travelers seeking raw natural beauty.

Narkanda
6/7

Narkanda

Narkanda is famous for apple orchards pine forests and snow views in winter. It is less crowded and offers beautiful mountain scenery and fresh air.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Travel experiences may vary depending on season weather and accessibility. Always check local conditions before planning your trip.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS