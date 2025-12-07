LIVE TV
From Jodie Comer To Deepika Padukone: The Most Beautiful Faces In The World Everyone Is Talking About

Beauty in 2025 feels powerful fresh and global as women from different parts of the world capture hearts with their grace charm and individuality. These personalities shine not only because of their looks but also because of their influence confidence and magnetic aura. Here is a stunning line up of 10 women who stand out as the true beauty icons and can you guess which Indian actress has managed to find her name in there? Find out here:

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 7, 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Margot Robbie
1/11

Margot Robbie

She is an Australian actress and producer celebrated for her bold captivating performances. The world's highest-paid actress in 2023. She continues to be a global favourite for her natural elegance.

Jodie Comer
2/11

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer is a British actress known for her award winning performances and powerful screen presence. Her expressive features make every role unforgettable. She continues to rise as a global favourite with her natural charm and remarkable talent.

Deepika Padukone
3/11

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, known for her elegance and poise. Her impact extends to international film, making her a respected and influential figure.

Bella Hadid
4/11

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid stands at the forefront of global fashion with her fearless runway energy and unmatched editorial range. Her striking symmetry and powerful aura captivate both fans and industry experts. These qualities have firmly secured her place among the world’s most celebrated beauties.

Ho Yeon Jung
5/11

Ho Yeon Jung

Rising international model, actress often cited among 2025’s most beautiful women and celebrated for her unique, striking features. She got global fame through her role in “Squid Game.” Her rise shows increasing recognition of East Asian beauty on global platforms.

Taylor Swift
6/11

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s powerful storytelling and musical craft have built her an adoring worldwide audience. Her timeless style and relatable charm make her instantly loved wherever she goes. Beyond her chart topping success, she continues to shape culture by advocating for creative freedom and meaningful social change.

Beyoncé
7/11

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is an American singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman. She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 200 million records. Her aura, style, and timeless elegance have made her a beauty icon across generations.

Hania Aamir
8/11

Hania Aamir

She is a Pakistani actress and widely loved celebrity known for her vibrant screen presence and youthful charm. She continues to win millions with her expressive smile and vibrant appeal.

Kriti Sanon
9/11

Kriti Sanon

She is an Indian actress and rising global entertainer admired for her elegance and versatility. Kriti impresses with her tall graceful presence that feels confident and warm. Her soft charm blends beautifully with a strong on screen aura. She is becoming one of the most admired faces in global beauty culture.

Kim Kardashian
10/11

Kim Kardashian

She is an American media personality entrepreneur and global beauty mogul known for her massive influence and trendsetting presence. Her iconic look continues to shape global fashion and beauty culture.

Disclaimer
11/11

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

