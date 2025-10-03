From Abhishek Sharma to Pathum Nissanka: Meet the Top 5 Batters in Latest ICC T20I Rankings 2025
Abhishek Sharma (India) – 926 points
As we know, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma leads the ICC T20I rankings with 926 points. He has scored 849 runs in 24 matches, making him a star of the Asia Cup 2025.
Phil Salt (England) – 844 points
Phil Salt from England has accumulated 844 points, which puts him in second place, scoring a total of 1452 runs off 47 matches, which contains four centuries, averaging 38.21.
Tilak Varma (India) – 819 points
In third place is Tilak Varma from the Indian side with 819 points after having scored 962 runs off 32 matches, averaging 53.44 and having a solid performance of 69* in the Asia Cup final.
Jos Buttler (England) – 785 points
Jos Buttler, England's captain, is fourth place on the leaderboard with 785 points, having 3836 runs off 141 games with 28 fifties at an average of 35.85.
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) – 779 points
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is in fifth position with 779 points, having garnered 2211 runs in 74 T20Is. Recently, he smashed his maiden century against India.