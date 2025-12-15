From Kanchipuram To Banarasi: Can You Guess Which Saree Is Called The Queen of Silk Sarees?
In India, there are majorly two sarees that are known as the queens of sarees, which include the Kanchipuram silk saree—the South Queen—and the Banarasi silk saree—the North Queen. These two are best-selling and most famous silk sarees originating in India, yet they are versatile globally.
History of Kanchipuram Saree
History of Kanchipuram Saree: The Kanchipuram saree, also called the silk saree of Tamil Nadu. Every weave of Kanchpuram silk is rooted in a rich cultural and religious history that dates back over 400 years.
Highlights of Kanchipuram Silk Saree
Highlights of Kanchipuram Silk Saree: Kanchipuram silk saree is all about three things—high-quality mulberry silk, pure gold or silver zari threads, and traditional motifs inspired by temple interiors.
Types of Kanchipuram Silk saree
Types of Kanchipuram Silk saree: Multiple options include the Kanchipuram silk saree, which includes plain silk, buttas with zari work, geometric patterns like stripes, diamonds, and korvai borders that come in contrasting colors and bridal.
History of Banarasi Silk Sarees
History of Banarasi Silk Sarees: The Banarasi silk sarees date back to the Mughal era in the 14th century.
Highlights of Banarasi saree
Highlights of Banarasi saree: This silk saree is handcrafted from silk and delicately woven with gold and silver threads. It comes in vibrant colors and is adorned with intricate designs and sparkling zari.
Types of Banarasi Silk saree
Types of Banarasi Silk saree: An authentic Banarasi silk saree is more than just attire; it's a wedding tradition and a timeless trove of Mughal heritage.
Disclamer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.