  From Kangana Ranaut's Emergency To Hrithik Roshan's War 2: India's Top 7 Highest-Grossing Blockbusters Of 2025

From Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency To Hrithik Roshan’s War 2: India’s Top 7 Highest-Grossing Blockbusters Of 2025

Bollywood news: India’s box office in 2025 was dominated by big-ticket entertainers, with films like Emergency and War 2 leading the charts. Strong star power, massive openings, and wide appeal helped these seven blockbusters deliver record-breaking collections nationwide.

Check out India’s top 7 highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide-

Published By: Published: December 28, 2025 16:24:41 IST
Dhurandhar
1/8
Dhurandhar (Picture Credits: X)

Dhurandhar (Hindi)

This spy actioner starring Ranveer Singh emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide.

Kantara: Chapter 1
2/8
Kantara: Chapter 1 (Picture Credits: X)

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Kannada)

A prequel to the 2022 hit, this film had an exceptional run, grossing over ₹850 crore worldwide.

Chhaava
3/8
Chhaava (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Chhaava (Hindi)

This historical epic featuring Vicky Kaushal performed strongly, with a worldwide gross of around ₹808 crore.

Saiyaara
4/8
Saiyaara (Picture Credits: X)

Saiyaara (Hindi)

An unexpected romantic drama hit, earning over ₹570 crore globally.

Emergency
5/8
Emergency (Picture Credits: X)

Emergency

A chronicle of the incidents that took place under the leadership of Mrs. Indira Gandhi, one of the most powerful women in Indian history.

Mahavatar Narsimha
6/8
Mahavatar Narsimha (Picture Credits: X)

Mahavatar Narsimha (Multilingual)

An animated mythological epic that became a sleeper hit, grossing approximately ₹326 crore worldwide.

War 2
7/8
War 2 (Picture Credits: X)

War 2 (Hindi)

While featuring major stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the film underperformed relative to its high budget, grossing around ₹364 crore worldwide, but was considered a box office disappointment.

