From Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency To Hrithik Roshan’s War 2: India’s Top 7 Highest-Grossing Blockbusters Of 2025
Bollywood news: India’s box office in 2025 was dominated by big-ticket entertainers, with films like Emergency and War 2 leading the charts. Strong star power, massive openings, and wide appeal helped these seven blockbusters deliver record-breaking collections nationwide.
Check out India’s top 7 highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide-
Dhurandhar (Hindi)
This spy actioner starring Ranveer Singh emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide.
Kantara: Chapter 1 (Kannada)
A prequel to the 2022 hit, this film had an exceptional run, grossing over ₹850 crore worldwide.
Chhaava (Hindi)
This historical epic featuring Vicky Kaushal performed strongly, with a worldwide gross of around ₹808 crore.
Saiyaara (Hindi)
An unexpected romantic drama hit, earning over ₹570 crore globally.
Emergency
A chronicle of the incidents that took place under the leadership of Mrs. Indira Gandhi, one of the most powerful women in Indian history.
Mahavatar Narsimha (Multilingual)
An animated mythological epic that became a sleeper hit, grossing approximately ₹326 crore worldwide.
War 2 (Hindi)
While featuring major stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the film underperformed relative to its high budget, grossing around ₹364 crore worldwide, but was considered a box office disappointment.
