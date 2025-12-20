From Kantara: Chapter 1 To Akhanda 2: South Indian Films That Ruled Box Office In 2025 With Power, Pride And Pan-India Appeal | In Photos

From Kannada cinema’s spiritual epic Kantara: Chapter 1 to Telugu mass entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, South Indian films delivered a power-packed box office run in 2025. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 emerged as a pan-India phenomenon, while Malayalam cinema created history with Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra crossing the ₹300-crore mark.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly ruled its market with strong fan-driven collections, and Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG dominated the Telugu box office with record openings. Despite stiff competition, Akhanda 2 added to the year’s momentum, underscoring South cinema’s growing nationwide and global pull.

Have a look at these Box Office gems.

