From Kareena Kapoor To Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Indian Celebs Who Welcomed New Year 2026 Abroad | In Photos
As 2026 began, several Indian celebrities welcomed the New Year with quiet getaways abroad.
From scenic European streets to relaxed moments with family, stars shared glimpses of travel, food, and personal time away from the spotlight offering fans a peek into their low-key, travel-filled New Year celebrations.
(Photos Credits: All images are taken from actors’ Instagram Official accounts)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year 2026
The Bollywood couple welcomed the New Year away from home, celebrating the occasion with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena has been giving fans glimpses of their exotic vacation through Instagram Stories.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu welcomes New Year 2026 with a relaxed holiday
The actress rang in the New Year soaking up Lisbon’s charm, indulging in chocolate doughnuts, croissants and local fairs. Samantha was accompanied by filmmaker Raj Nidimoru during the getaway.
Rashmika Mandanna rings in New Year 2026 with a scenic getaway to Rome
The actress bid farewell to 2025 in Italy, sharing glimpses of train journeys, picturesque views and peaceful walks through Rome’s charming lanes.
Aishwarya & Abhishek Bachchan’s Serene New Year Getaway in New York
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted enjoying a quiet, intimate New Year 2026 getaway in New York, giving fans a rare glimpse of their personal holiday moments.
Esha Deol Rings In New Year 2026 in Dubai
Esha Deol welcomed New Year 2026 in Dubai, sharing her first Instagram post of the year dedicated to her father. The actress celebrated the festivities while giving fans a glimpse of her special moments.