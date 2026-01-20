From Kashi Vishwanath To Golden Temple: Explore 7 Famous Temples In India known For Spiritual Power, History And Divine Significance.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple – Varanasi

Located on the banks of the holy River Ganga, Kashi Vishwanath is one of the most powerful Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that a visit here helps attain moksha and liberation from the cycle of birth and death.