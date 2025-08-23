LIVE TV
  From Kebabs to Kormas: 7 Mughal Non-Veg Dishes That Shaped Indian Cuisine

From Kebabs to Kormas: 7 Mughal Non-Veg Dishes That Shaped Indian Cuisine

Mughal cuisine introduced rich, flavorful non-vegetarian dishes that became staples of Indian food culture. From succulent kebabs and aromatic kormas to biryanis and nihari, these dishes blended Persian techniques with Indian spices. Their legacy continues to influence modern Indian cooking, making Mughal gastronomy an integral part of the nation’s culinary heritage.

1/7

Chicken Korma

A Mughal, royal style recipe with tender pieces of chicken in delicious, rich, fragrant gravy, served with naan or over rice.

2/7

Nalli Nihari

A regionally slow cooked spring lamb shank meat stew, made to simmer like overnight. A filling breakfast dish, served with bread.

3/7

Murgh Malai Kebab

Beautiful, succulent pieces of marinated and tender chicken are lovingly combined with cream, cream cheese and some mild spices, grilled to perfection like captures smoky, juicy perfection.

4/7

Mutton Seekh Kebab

Available in both goat and mutton options, this minced mutton dish includes spices shaped on skewers before being grilled. These mutton seekh kebab has a smoke-infused aroma, and melt-in-your-mouth preparation will not disappoint.

5/7

Nargisi Kofta

Boiled eggs coated in spiced mince meat and battered before being dipped in shining oil and deep fried cooked in delicious Mughlai gravy.

6/7

Galouti Kebab

Delicate kebabs made from very finely minced meat made for and with exotic spices seasoned for and for lack of better words Nawab's palate.

7/7

Roghan Josh

A delightful and fragrant curry is made with lamb meat, and Kashmiri spicing method. When prepared correctly, it offers richness and flavor with hints of warm spice and slight sweetness.

