From KL Rahul to Kuldeep Yadav: Meet Delhi Capitals’ Strongest Playing XI for IPL 2026 | In Pics

Delhi Capitals will kick off their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign by playing against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium. The team, captained by Axar Patel, is looking forward to winning the IPL title for the first time with a well-rounded team made up of both promising domestic players and experienced international stars.

With a well-planned approach at the December 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals enhanced their squad by acquiring Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Dar and Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka. They become members of an already strongly established core, which features KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc. The team’s game plan is to get used to the spin-friendly pitches at their home ground in New Delhi, while at the same time having a powerful fast bowling unit that can produce winning performances even at difficult away matches.