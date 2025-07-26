7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds
Delhi’s love for momos goes beyond the ordinary, offering a vibrant variety that caters to every kind of craving. From smoky and spicy tandoori versions to creamy whether steamed, fried, or grilled, each type of momos in Delhi delivers a unique blend of flavor, texture, and spice- making it a street good adventure you can’t miss.
Tandoori Momos- At Hunger Strike, Amar Colony
This fiery, smoky delights are grilled to perfection in a tandoori after being marinated in spicy sauces. Perfect for those who love their street food with spicy chutney.
Afghani Momos- At the QD restaurant, Satya Niketan
Creamy, rich, and mouth watering flavor, these momos are drenched in buttery sauces and topped with coriander and onions. These are the Mughlai version of momos
Fried Momos- At Dolma Aunty, Lajpat Nagar
These crunchy pockets of joy are deep fried golden and packed with spicy stuffing. Dolma aunty has been Delhi's momo queen for years.
Chocolate Momos- At Wow Momos, various outlets
Dessert meets dumplings in the most unexpected way. These momos are stuffed with chocolate and steamed or fried, it's sweet and surprisingly addictive.
Wheat Momos- At Brown Sugar, Defense Colony
Wheat momos offer a guilt free twist, brown sugar's version is light, wholesome, and served with spicy dips.
Cheese Burst Momos- At Chalte Firte Momos, Kamla Nagar
These momos are filled with volcanoes of molten cheese. The experience at chalte firte, where these momos are not just food, they are an emotion
Kurkure Momos- At Wong's Kitchen, NSP
These momos are coated in a crispy layer of crusher kurkure, they are fried and flavored with masala that explodes in your mouth. This kitchen in NSP offers the crunch and spice like no one else.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only, viewers might know more places than these.