  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds

Delhi’s love for momos goes beyond the ordinary, offering a vibrant variety that caters to every kind of craving. From smoky and spicy tandoori versions to creamy whether steamed, fried, or grilled, each type of momos in Delhi delivers a unique blend of flavor, texture, and spice- making it a street good adventure you can’t miss.

By: Last Updated: July 26, 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
1/8

Tandoori Momos- At Hunger Strike, Amar Colony

This fiery, smoky delights are grilled to perfection in a tandoori after being marinated in spicy sauces. Perfect for those who love their street food with spicy chutney.

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
2/8

Afghani Momos- At the QD restaurant, Satya Niketan

Creamy, rich, and mouth watering flavor, these momos are drenched in buttery sauces and topped with coriander and onions. These are the Mughlai version of momos

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
3/8

Fried Momos- At Dolma Aunty, Lajpat Nagar

These crunchy pockets of joy are deep fried golden and packed with spicy stuffing. Dolma aunty has been Delhi's momo queen for years.

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
4/8

Chocolate Momos- At Wow Momos, various outlets

Dessert meets dumplings in the most unexpected way. These momos are stuffed with chocolate and steamed or fried, it's sweet and surprisingly addictive.

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
5/8

Wheat Momos- At Brown Sugar, Defense Colony

Wheat momos offer a guilt free twist, brown sugar's version is light, wholesome, and served with spicy dips.

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
6/8

Cheese Burst Momos- At Chalte Firte Momos, Kamla Nagar

These momos are filled with volcanoes of molten cheese. The experience at chalte firte, where these momos are not just food, they are an emotion

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
7/8

Kurkure Momos- At Wong's Kitchen, NSP

These momos are coated in a crispy layer of crusher kurkure, they are fried and flavored with masala that explodes in your mouth. This kitchen in NSP offers the crunch and spice like no one else.

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only, viewers might know more places than these.

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery
7 Different Types Of Momos You Must Try In Delhi That Will Blow Out Your Taste Buds - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?